Learn Look Locate and Sirius Medical Partner to Educate About Tumor Localization for Breast Cancer

TUCSON, Ariz., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Learn Look Locate (LLL) partners with Sirius Medical, a leader in surgical marker navigation, to help educate patients and caregivers about tumor localization, a common procedure used to mark the location of the tumor or abnormal breast tissue prior to surgery for early-stage breast cancer.

As part of this important partnership to educate the newly diagnosed, Sirius Medical will share educational information on LLL's doctor-monitored and curated platforms including www.learnlooklocate.com and all of LLL social media platforms. There will be a dedicated page on the website that will include information:

Different types of localization procedures to identify and mark nonpalpable tumors (those that cannot be felt by touch)

Benefits of wire-free localization procedures

Questions to ask their doctor about their localization options

"At Sirius Medical, it is our mission to improve care for cancer patients," said Dana Troup, US Chief Commercialization Officer. "We are proud to collaborate with Learn Look Locate to further the mission of educating and empowering women about their options during their breast cancer journey."

Sirius Medical's Pintuition® system is the latest generation of wire-free localization technology known as surgical marker navigation. It provides real-time directional guidance using audio and visual feedback to help surgeons locate tumors more easily and accurately.

Dr. Barry Rosen, breast surgeon and senior medical advisor for LLL welcomes the new partnership and the dedicated page on www.learnlooklocate.com to help educate and empower people about the new advances being made in tumor localization. "The benefit of breast cancer screening is the identification of breast cancers before they are palpable, many of which are treated by simple, out-patient lumpectomies. The challenge of removing these small tumors is identifying these intraoperatively, which can often feel like finding a needle in a haystack. Traditional tumor localization involves placing a wire into the breast on the day of surgery, which is very uncomfortable and imprecise. Wire-free localization with GPS clips has freed people from this uncomfortable procedure and given surgeons the precision needed to find these tumors. Sirius Medical's Pintuition system has taken this technology one step further, moving from localization to navigation, allowing surgeons the ability to preserve as much breast tissue as possible while decreasing the likelihood of a positive margin, necessitating an additional operation.

About Sirius Medical

With its roots in the Netherlands Cancer Institute, Sirius Medical is dedicated to improving care for cancer patients by delivery of unsurpassed, yet affordable solutions that enable precise and efficient removal of tumors. The Pintuition technology is precise, simple, affordable and both CE marked, and FDA cleared. Pintuition is currently in over 200 centers spanning the US and western Europe.

www.sirius-medical.com | @SiriusMedical | #pintuition

About Learn Look Locate (LLL)

LLL focuses on early detection and early diagnosis, aggregating the latest technology and research, the most cutting-edge breast cancer treatments, and information from globally recognized doctors/specialists. Understanding breast cancer at the earliest possible point of a patient's journey is critical. LLL empowers everyone touched by this diagnosis with a supportive community who share their breast cancer stories – all ages, genders, and at all stages of the disease.

Stay up to date on the latest therapies and breast cancer news by following LLL on social media @learnlooklocate ¬– Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, LinkedIn, www.learnlooklocate.com.

Media Contact:

Cynthia Jordan

1-407-592-4474

[email protected]

SOURCE Learn Look Locate LLC