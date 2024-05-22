Learn Look Locate and Walgreens Launch Second Collaborative Webpage Expanding Breast Cancer Awareness

TUCSON, Ariz., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Learn Look Locate (LLL), an educational breast cancer platform, proudly announces the launch of its second collaborative webpage with Walgreens, dedicated to breast cancer awareness. This milestone marks the second year of a collaboration between the two organizations, reaffirming their mutual commitment to providing enhanced care and support for individuals affected by breast cancer. The new webpage at https://learnlooklocate.com/walgreens-specialty-pharmacy-and-learn-look-locate/ embodies their collective dedication to empowering patients with comprehensive resources and information.

According to the American Cancer Society's estimates for breast cancer in the United States in 2024, about 310,720 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women alone. These staggering statistics underscore the critical importance of early detection and education in the fight against breast cancer.

This innovative collaboration seamlessly integrates LLL's expertise in breast cancer education with Walgreens' extensive pharmacy services, offering a holistic approach to cancer care. Through this collaboration, individuals gain access to a wide array of resources, including advanced treatment options, educational tools, patient testimonials, and direct interactions with top medical professionals.

Laly Havern, PharmD, MS, BCACP, director of Clinical Pharmacy Strategy at Walgreens, emphasizes the significance of this collaboration: "Walgreens is proud to continue its support of Learn Look Locate's mission. Our shared goal is to empower individuals to manage their health confidently, providing resources for screenings, clinical trials, and wellness support."

Rahul Singh, MD, a medical oncologist, and medical advisor of LLL, echoes this sentiment, stating, "LLL and Walgreens have demonstrated the profound impact of bridging the gap between patients and healthcare providers. This collaboration will undoubtedly empower individuals on their cancer journey with essential knowledge and support."

Cynthia Jordan, founder of LLL and a breast cancer survivor, expresses her enthusiasm for the initiative: "We are thrilled to enhance our relationship with Walgreens for the second year in a row. The LLL platform is more than just a resource—it's a community where survivors and patients can access crucial information and support."

Learn Look Locate remains committed to offering top-notch information covering prevention, diagnosis, genetic testing, treatment options, and advances in recurrence monitoring. The platform also celebrates survivor stories from around the globe, recognizing and honoring the resilience and triumphs of individuals on their breast cancer journey.

"Everything we do is patient-focused, breaking down the barriers of this complex disease," says Jordan. "We are excited to introduce this new webpage with Alex Cosimano, PharmD, Walgreens oncology specialty pharmacist and medical advisor for Learn Look Locate. Alex will help people understand the wealth of resources Walgreens specialty pharmacies have to offer, such as integrating beauty and health, around-the-clock support, fertility preservation support, and personalized patient consultations."

About Learn Look Locate

Founded in 2018 by Cynthia Jordan, Learn Look Locate is a distinguished leader in early diagnosis and support for breast cancer. The platform provides the latest research, advanced treatments, and interviews with world-class specialists, making information accessible and understandable for patients and families worldwide. Join our supportive community today and follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, Pinterest, and X at @learnlooklocate.

