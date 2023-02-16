Learn Look Locate (LLL) Has Expanded Its Medical Advisory Board to Include an Expert from Walgreens to Further Advance the Organization's Mission of Providing People Living with Breast Cancer with Critical Health Information and Resources

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I started the Learn Look Locate website in 2019 because I wanted to bring healthcare professionals together to offer accurate information. Every page on our website is reviewed by at least one of our medical advisors to ensure it's updated given the latest medical research and health information," said the site and mission's founder Cynthia Jordan. "Today I'm pleased to announce that Dr. Alex Cosimano, a Walgreens specialty pharmacy manager and pharmacist, will join Learn Look Locate's team of medical advisors."

Cosimano will also join other experts in helping educate and empower patients via LLL's social media platforms, including Instagram Live.

"We will have a dedicated page on learnlooklocate.com to offer people living with breast cancer and their loved ones convenient access to information about the services available from Walgreens specialty pharmacies," Jordan added. "Walgreens is a great strategic partner for us as they share our commitment to empowering people to take control of their health."

Dr. Barry Rosen, breast surgeon and senior medical advisor for Learn Look Locate welcomes the new partnership. "We are thrilled to have Walgreens be part of the Learn Look Locate team and mission because they provide so many valuable resources," he said.

Cosimano has more than 10 years of experience in community and specialty pharmacy, oncology infusion and research. He assisted in team member training for the Feel More Like You™ (walgreens.com) program for cancer patients, customers, and caregivers at no cost. The program is designed to help manage the side effects of cancer by offering solutions to manage changes to skin, nails, and hair.

"It is such an honor to be a part of this collaboration between Learn Look Locate and Walgreens," Cosimano said. "We have so many services that many people may not know about, such as how to manage side effects; financial assistance options; and how to take medication as it is prescribed. I look forward to extending these resources to the Learn Look Locate community."

Cosimano added, "As a pharmacist, I'm committed to helping patients fit their medication regimen into their lives rather than building their lives around their medication. This includes working to alleviate side effects and helping patients get the best results from their medication."

About Learn Look Locate (LLL) https://learnlooklocate.com/

Educate, inspire and connect have been survivor Cynthia Jordan's commitment since she founded Learn Look Locate in 2019. Her visually appealing website is designed to resonate with thousands of newly diagnosed men and women looking for accurate and updated medical information from her medical advisors. Survivors' stories and beautiful images inspire support, ensuring no one's alone in this journey.

Jordan is a breast cancer survivor who was diagnosed with Stage 2B breast cancer, even though she had annual mammograms. She realized that scrambling through the internet to self-educate did not help her level of anxiety. She decided to do all she could to ensure that others know the importance of early detection, as well as diagnosis and treatment options… in a calm and soothing manner.

Learn Look Locate "EDUCATES," providing essential information about breast cancer, from detection through recovery. "INSPIRES" patients and their loved ones that their circumstances are manageable, through first-person testimonials, on the site's blog and social media channels. And "CONNECTS" women with others who have been through similar situations and can provide a calming acceptance of sharing and healing together.

Stay up to date on the latest therapies and breast cancer news by following LLL on social media @learnlooklocate ­- Facebook , Instagram , TikTok, Twitter , LinkedIn , and Pinterest or visit https://learnlooklocate.com/.

