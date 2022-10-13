Learn Look Locate Partners with Genetic Testing Leader, Myriad Genetics, in Educational Campaign

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Learn Look Locate (LLL) announced a partnership with Myriad Genetics, a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, to advance awareness about hereditary breast cancer and risk assessment. As part of the partnership, Myriad will share educational information for breast cancer patients and survivors on LLL's doctor monitored and curated platform.

"We are partnering with Learn Look Locate to help further educate patients and healthcare providers about hereditary cancer testing," said Thomas Slavin, M.D., chief medical officer, Myriad Genetics. "This testing provides vital data-driven genetic insights and personalized medical information to help people with a personal or family history of cancer understand their risk of being born with a predisposition to cancer. With this information, patients and their providers can take steps to either proactively prevent disease or, if diagnosed with cancer, personalize their treatment."

The American Society of Breast Surgeons (ASBrS) recommends testing of all patients diagnosed with breast cancer. Patients without a breast cancer diagnosis, but have a family history of the disease, should discuss testing with their physicians. Genetic testing can provide an assessment of a patient's risk of developing breast cancer and provide data-driven medical information for use in personalizing medical management plans.

Myriad's MyRisk™ Hereditary Cancer Test offers multi-gene panel testing that helps determine a patient's hereditary cancer risk associated with 11 primary cancer types, including breast cancer. Patients without breast cancer may also be eligible for further personalized risk stratification with RiskScore®, a risk assessment tool that delivers a personalized five-year and remaining lifetime risk of breast cancer

"Genetic testing is one of the most powerful pieces of knowledge about yourself," said Allison DiPasquale, M.D., Breast Surgical Oncologist at Texas Oncology. "It can help predict your risk of certain cancers, help guide systemic therapy and surgical recommendations, as well as provide potential lifesaving information for relatives. Learning how to tap into the insights of your genes empowers both patients and family members. I am so honored to be part of LLL and partner with Myriad on the LLL webpage."

To learn more about hereditary cancer testing, visit LLL online . And stay up to date on the latest therapies and breast cancer news by following LLL on social media @learnlooklocate – Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , LinkedIn .

