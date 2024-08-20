Learn Look Locate: Revolutionizing Global Breast Cancer Education and Support

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Learn Look Locate (LLL), a pioneering force in global breast cancer education, is proud to announce the expansion of its Medical Advisory Team with the addition of three world-renowned physicians: William Audeh, MD, MS; Anjali Malik, MD; and Eleonora Teplinsky, MD. These distinguished experts will enhance LLL's mission to provide comprehensive and accessible breast cancer education, empowering individuals and connecting them with top medical insights. Dr. Barry Rosen, Senior Medical Advisor for LLL, "We are excited to see the incredible growth with more breast cancer experts joining Learn Look Locate to help us provide the much-needed information on educating people on all aspects of breast cancer."

In a world where information is abundant but not always accessible, Learn Look Locate stands out as a beacon of hope and knowledge for those affected by breast cancer. Founded by breast cancer survivor Cynthia Jordan, LLL is more than just a platform—it is a global movement dedicated to educating and empowering people worldwide about breast health. LLL connects individuals with cutting-edge research, treatment options, and a community of support, all while fostering a warm, authentic connection between physicians, survivors, and the broader public.

Our New Medical Advisors

William Audeh, MD, MS

Dr. Audeh, a visionary in precision medicine and genomic testing, brings over 30 years of experience to LLL. As Chief Medical Officer at Agendia, Dr. Audeh has transformed breast cancer diagnosis and treatment through groundbreaking research in genomic subtyping. His passion for patient education aligns perfectly with LLL's mission to empower individuals with critical information about their diagnosis and treatment options.

"I am honored to join the Advisory Team at Learn Look Locate. My commitment to advancing breast cancer research and care aligns with LLL's mission to empower individuals with the knowledge they need to manage their cancer diagnosis effectively." – Dr. William Audeh

Anjali Malik, MD

Dr. Malik, a leading breast imaging and intervention radiologist, is known for her innovative approach to breast cancer detection and her advocacy for women's health. Her dynamic presence on social media allows her to reach a broader audience, making her a perfect fit for LLL's expanding global outreach.

"I am thrilled to be part of LLL, where expert information can reach and educate a wider audience, empowering patients and the public on their breast health." – Dr. Anjali Malik

Eleonora Teplinsky, MD

Dr. Teplinsky, a board-certified medical oncologist specializing in breast and gynecologic oncology, is a digital pioneer in patient education. Her strong social media presence underscores her commitment to accessible, informed care, which she brings to LLL as a Medical Advisor.

"Joining LEARN LOOK LOCATE as a Medical Advisor excites me because of the organization's focus on patient education and empowerment. Together, we can significantly impact cancer patients' lives through comprehensive education and support." – Dr. Eleonora Teplinsky

