Learn More About GMOs with New Resources from FDA

News provided by

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

23 May, 2023, 10:00 ET

SILVER SPRING, Md., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Feed Your Mind is an Agricultural Biotechnology Education and Outreach Initiative that was first launched in March 2020 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). It is a multi-phased, educational effort aimed at helping consumers better understand genetically engineered foods, commonly called GMOs or genetically modified organisms.

Continue Reading

The initiative is now in its fourth and final phase, providing consumers with new educational materials that add to an existing collection of GMO resources on the FDA's Feed Your Mind webpage.

A factsheet and two infographics are now available, and help to inform consumers about a few of the impacts of growing GMO crops and the techniques used to develop them:

Two new videos will give consumers the opportunity to hear directly from scientists, farmers, and federal experts about GMOs, and the purpose, regulation, and impact of GMOs around the world:

These new educational materials, as well as the existing library of Feed Your Mind materials, are available to help you learn more about GMOs within our food supply. Feed Your Mind materials are also available in Spanish, and the FDA will inform the public when these materials are available in languages other than English.  

Feed your mind with more GMO knowledge and learn more about the initiative at www.FDA.gov/FeedYourMind.

Contact: Media: 1-301-796-4540 Consumers: 1-888-SAFEFOOD (toll-free)

SOURCE U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Also from this source

Cononzca más sobre los OGM u organismos genéticamente modificados a través de los nuevos recursos de la FDA

FDA Approves Prescription Nasal Spray to Reverse Opioid Overdose

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.