Learn the Ultimate Holistic Way to Address Your Sleep Challenges, a Free Online Facebook Event led by International Parenting & Health Institute Founder Mar De Carlo

An online class on May 17 2022 at 10:30am PST to learn how to holistically address sleep challenges that support long term solutions

OJAI, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you struggle with sleep and would like to learn a holistic way to address and solve your sleep challenge that works and is long lasting? Have you tried solving your sleep challenge with your doctor or therapist but continue to experience sleep disturbance? Do you find yourself seeking and receiving a ton of advice but still have not found the appropriate solution to support you?

During this 1.5-hour online Facebook event, you will learn a holistic approach to help you uncover the root of your sleep challenge with effective health and lifestyle tools to support your own solutions pioneered by Mar De Carlo, author of Awakening Through Sleep, founder of the International Parenting & Health Institute and Association of Professional Sleep Consultants.

Mar has revolutionized the world of pregnancy, adult, and child sleep by introducing a holistic approach known as the "Holistic Science of Sleep Method."

The Holistic Science of Sleep Method™ is designed to investigate and address imbalances in optimal human function (physical, mental, emotional) and external forces (social, cultural, environmental) that inhibit sleep and may lead to adult and child sleep challenges.

"There are so many forces that affect sleep and in order to get the root of the challenge we must first investigate the strongest forces that affect sleep in order to first rule those 'causes' out. Anyone who is answering health or sleep questions while knowing little to nothing about their client's sleep hygiene, health history, lifestyle, lab work to investigate potential deficiencies, intolerances and imbalances; diet, emotional well-being, beliefs, support systems and all the rest of it, is just throwing darts at best, hoping to knock out the main 'problem'. Rarely is there just one main 'problem' or factor, and more often than not there are many forces acting upon a person preventing them from getting good sleep. My Holistic Science of Sleep Method provides the framework and understanding that support clients and professionals in addressing the many forces creating a sleep challenge." says Mar.

Mar became the first in the sleep coach industry to pioneer her Holistic Pregnancy and Child Sleep Certification program in 2012 that trains professionals to begin supporting families holistically from pregnancy through adulthood and the first to pioneer an Integrative Adult Sleep Coach Certification program in 2015. Her holistic program and approach have been well-received in 59 countries, with over 3,000 graduates and are currently represented in 10 languages.

Please note: This class does not replace medical or therapy advice and does not diagnose or treat. This class provides sleep education and health and lifestyle coaching tools to compliment and support your health, uncover the root of your sleep challenge and encourage inspired action to solve your sleep challenges.

