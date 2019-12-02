Learn to Beat Wall Street With Kevin J. Davey's New Book

CLEVELAND, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With a little knowledge, readers can beat the pros on Wall Street, according to the new book "Stock Investing For Everyone: How To Beat Wall Street At Their Own Game" by Kevin J. Davey.

Results from trading challenge described in the book "Stock Market Investing for All: How To Beat Wall Street At Their Own Game"

This simple-to-follow book guides the reader through the treacherous waters of stock market investing. The main premise of the book is that there are different levels or tiers of stock market investing, depending on the individual's time commitment, knowledge level, desire and risk tolerance. Each investor can find their ideal stock-picking tier – one that fits them the best.

As part of the research for the book, the author had his middle school-aged children participate in an experiment – using the advice given in the book, could they pick stocks for a portfolio that outperformed the S&P 500, a Wall Street performance benchmark?

"Utilizing the principles in the book, I taught my three children how to analyze and pick stocks," explains author Kevin J. Davey. "After each selected a small portfolio of stocks, we created separate brokerage accounts and placed trades. Over the next seven months, each portfolio outperformed the S&P 500, by 33% to 101%."

The book is for more than just new investors, however. It can help investors at all skill levels, from beginners through advanced traders and investors. An investor can settle at any of the eight levels of instruction in the book, learning a solid investment path based on their skills and knowledge.

About the Author: Kevin J. Davey is a full-time trader and educator located in Cleveland, Ohio. In addition to writing four best-selling books on trading and investing, Kevin is a three-time trading contest trophy winner, earning 100%+ annual return in three consecutive year-long, real money futures trading competitions.

