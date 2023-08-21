Learn to leverage library resources for your research and reporting at NPCJI webinar, Sept. 8

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Your local librarians do much more than check out books. Learn how journalists can tap public and academic libraries to find and use government documents, academic research, archives and other resources that are free via libraries, but not easily accessible on the open web. Whether it's uncovering a new information source or helping to fact-check your work, librarians and libraries are a goldmine for accessing information – and much faster than you may think.

Join the National Press Club Journalism Institute to learn from April Hines , journalism and mass communications librarian for the George A. Smathers Libraries at the University of Florida. Her research areas include information literacy instruction for journalists, library marketing and outreach, and social media engagement.

Registration is open for this virtual program , which will take place on Friday, Sept. 8, at 11:30 a.m. ET over Zoom.

Participants will learn:

The types of information resources available in public libraries

How to tap into the expertise of subject matter experts in academic libraries

How to request help from librarians, especially when you're on a deadline

The wealth of story ideas that can originate from library resources

About the Institute

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. As the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club, the Institute powers journalism in the public interest.

The Institute depends on grants, foundation funds, and contributions from individuals like you. Your donation today allows the Institute to offer the majority of its programming at no cost.

Contact: Beth Francesco, executive director of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, [email protected]

