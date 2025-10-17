Learn to Live Launches New Trauma Program on World Trauma Day to Help Members Heal and Build Lasting Resilience

Learn to Live launches Trauma program to help members combat the impacts from traumatic experiences – giving them support to improve their mental health with proven cognitive behavioral therapy ("CBT") tools and services.

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Learn to Live, a leading digital mental health provider of cognitive behavioral therapy-based programs and clinician coaching services, announced the launch of a new Trauma program. The program is immediately available 24/7 to all Learn to Live members and clients, adding to an already robust suite of services.

Nearly 60% of adults in the U.S. will experience a traumatic event in their lifetime, which can result in lasting challenges such as increased stress, anxiety, depression, and PTSD. Learn to Live's Trauma program uses powerful CBT strategies that support our built-in natural healing potential so sufferers can again fully engage in life and have a restored sense of calm.

"Our newest program for trauma is in direct response to user and client requests for evidence-based tools that anyone can use to address the high prevalence of post-trauma suffering in our society," said Dr. Russell Morfitt, Learn to Live's Co-founder and Chief Clinical Officer. "While a significant portion of the U.S. population has experienced a traumatic event in their lifetime, the impacts are even higher for some professionals, such as first responders, with over 84% reporting experiencing trauma while in the line of duty. We hope our Trauma program will provide critical tools to help those who struggle in the aftermath of traumatic experiences strengthen their resilience and get their lives back."

Learn to Live is available to over 37 million people in the U.S. through partnerships with employers, health plans, higher education institutions, providers, and others. Demand continues to surge amid national conversations about mental health and the need for readily accessible, private, and effective mental health resources.

"At Learn to Live, our mission is to make access to mental health services as immediate, comfortable and seamless as possible," said Dale Cook, Co-Founder and CEO of Learn to Live. "We're honored to offer the Trauma program to help even more people find relief."

About Learn to Live

For more than 13 years, Learn to Live has offered services to millions of people through a model that addresses the greatest barriers to receiving care: stigma, access, and cost. Learn to Live is a leading mental health services platform that brings together an easily accessible technology platform and navigation with the clinically proven strategies of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), live clinician coaching, gold standard outcomes, and industry leading ROI for employers, higher education institutions, health systems and health plans. For more information visit www.learntolive.com .

