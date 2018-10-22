Learn to Outperform the Competition by Attending the Solution Selling Workshop in Chicago

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Performance International (SPI), the world leader in sales performance improvement, will host a sales training workshop for sales team leaders and professionals on December 3 – 5, 2018 at WeWork, located at 125 S Clark St, 16th Floor, Chicago, Illinois. The Chicago workshop, Solution Selling® in the Collaborative Era (www.spisales.com/event/workshops), will introduce participants to a high-performance sales execution methodology, which includes supporting processes, tools, and critical skills development. Designed to keep the customer as the focus of every sales engagement, the program enables selling professionals to substantively increase win rates and revenue production.

"The Chicago workshop enables local businesses to access the level of customized, instructor-led sales training that's usually reserved for large, global companies," said Dorthy Wood, Director Customer Success Group, SPI North America. "We are expanding our open workshops to offer a convenient and affordable way to provide high-quality, on-going training to a growing sales force, or train smaller workforces and new hires."

SPI workshops provide an opportunity for sales leaders and teams from companies of all sizes and across different industries to hone the kind of collaborative selling skills that open doors and drive sales quota attainment and revenue growth. Workshop participants gain valuable insight in a group setting that enables attendees to apply newly-learned skills and behaviors to real-world challenges.

The Chicago workshop will consist of 2 ½ days of instructor-led training. Prior to attending the workshop, participants will be provided with access to SPI's Solution Selling® Sales Execution MicroLesson eLearning course bundles. Participants will be expected to complete the first MicroLesson course bundle before attending the workshop.

Limited number of seats are available. Registration for the December sales training and development event is now open at http://www.cvent.com/d/lbqzd3. More information on the open workshop can be found at www.spisales.com/event/workshops and info@spisales.com.

About Sales Performance International

Sales Performance International (SPI) is the world leader in sales performance improvement and collaborates with leading global companies to drive measurable and sustainable revenue growth and operational performance improvements. SPI offers the industry's only comprehensive Sales Performance Optimization Platform, comprised of three integrated components; talent assessment and analytics, continual learning and development, and sales enablement technologies. Multi-year, independent research demonstrates that SPI's proven methods help our clients achieve measurable revenue growth and accelerate their time-to-results. With extensive sales performance expertise, deep industry knowledge, and global resources, SPI has assisted more than 1,000,000 sales, and management professionals in more than 50 countries and 14 languages achieve higher levels of performance.

SPI is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with offices in Brussels, London, and Beijing, China; our clients include Dell, Emerson Process Management, IBM, Kyocera, MasterCard, Manpower, Maersk, and Office Depot. For more information, please visit www.spisales.com.

