Learn to Play Jazz Music in New York City

NEW YORK, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Jazz Workshop®, one of NYC's premier jazz music institutions, is holding their 10th Annual Music Intensive Series in July and August with a wide range of 1-4-day intensives for all instrumentalists and vocalists. The 2018 series will offer 16 different music programs for adults (age 17 and up) led by an impressive faculty of world-class musicians and educators.

Saxophonist Marc Mommaas headlines the jazz improvisation intensive at the New York Jazz Workshop this summer

The summer series kicks off July 19-23 with the Brazilian Music Intensive taught by pianist Vitor Goncalves and percussionist Vanderlei Pereira. Samba and Bossa Nova are now in the vocabulary of many pop and jazz musicians and this workshop will teach you how to groove in 2/4 and get people to dance. We'll also dig deeper to learn rhythms such as the Choro, Baiao, Maracatu, and the Xote.

Speaking of rhythm, there are three one-day Rhythm/Percussion Intensives open to musicians of all instruments, levels, and musical background. West African/Djembe Intensive with Michael Markus on July 23 focuses on various West African rhythms and how to play the Djembe, Dun Dun Sangban and Kenkeni. West African Grooves with Yacouba Sissoko on July 24 is a hands-on workshop for all instrumentalists with each participant taking an in-depth look at West African folk music, learning different rhythmic patterns, melodic lines and experiencing how they all fit together. In the Bata Intensive with David Ambrosio on July 25 students will learn the art of Afro Cuban Bata drumming.

The Jazz Improvisation Intensive on July 26-29 is led by Marc Mommaas (NYJW Co-Founder), Mark Sherman, and Tony Moreno: three jazz masters who have led this workshop in conservatories around the world, and have perfected the key components to teaching improvisation. This intensive will cover topics including ear training, rhythm, harmony, composition and more — and is open to instrumentalists and vocalists.

The Piano/Keyboard Intensive on July 30-Aug. 1 is a 3-day instrument-specific program led by the world-class trio of pianists Amina Figarova, Frank Kimbrough and Jacob Sacks. Each day will be led by a different faculty member offering their unique perspective on comping, soloing, technique, sound, and much more!

The beginning of August brings some incredible programs for vocalists of all levels. Olivia Foschi leads the Beginner's Vocal Intensive on Aug. 2-5. Topics include anatomy overview, breathing exercises and singing melodies. In the Intermediate Vocal Intensive on Aug. 6-8 with Jocelyn Medina and guest Richard Boukas, participants will learn about techniques for basic repertoire and are given vocal exercises based on their needs. Aug. 9-12 brings forth the Vocal Intensive for Intermediate/Advanced students with vocalist Fay Victor. Students will learn about swing/time feel, breath and functional harmony as well as scatting and free improvisation. Grab a microphone and get ready to take the stage!

In the words of James Brown, "Give the drummer some!" The All About Drums Intensive on Aug. 13-15 is led by world-renowned drummers Darrell Green, Tim Horner, and Tony Moreno. These musicians each have their own day to teach their unique concepts and approaches to rhythm, technique, time, ear training, and metric modulations.

The Guitar Intensive on Aug. 16-19 with Kenny Wessel and Vic Juris is the first of two guitar-specific programs. The 4-day program cover topics such as chord voicing, improvisation, modal chord positions and much more. Don't miss this chance to learn from two of the world's leading jazz guitar voices.

Three-time GRAMMY-nominated trombonist-composer-arranger Alan Ferber shares his wisdom this summer during three exciting intensives. In the Composition Intensive on Aug. 20 participants will gain new insights into the roles of melody, harmony, improvisation, and form and learn how to incorporate these concepts to their own compositions.

Ferber will be also teaching the Counterpoint and Arranging Intensives on Aug. 21 and 22. Counterpoint, a basic compositional aspect, is essential for deeper understanding of arranging and composition. The Aug. 22 Arranging Intensive will focus on big and small band writing, reharmonization and orchestration. Consider signing up for the Composition intensive, the Counterpoint intensive and the Arranging intensive as a package (for a 10% discount!).

