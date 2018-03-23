Learn to Travel Smarter with the Second ZorkFest Loyalty and Casino Conference

One good tip can literally save hundreds of dollars. ZorkFest 2017 attendee Phil from Pennsylvania commented that "Prior to the first ZorkFest, I used my debit card everywhere and paid for my flights; but in several short months, I've learned which cards yield the most benefits in each category and earned enough points to fly with my wife in first class to ZorkFest 2018 (saving well over $1,000 and traveling in style). I look forward to reconnecting with this group and seeing what else I can learn."

Tony S. from Vice Lounge Online concurred. "ZorkFest is, without a doubt, the quintessential event for smart travelers. Whether it's maximizing your loyalty points or your gambling dollar, the presentations offer insight for newbies and pros alike! I walked out of ZorkFest 2017 with a blueprint for discounted travel and a strategy to get the most freebies from the casinos. Thanks to the knowledgeable speakers at ZorkFest, I learned that paying full price to travel, stay or gamble is for suckers!"

Many topics of the expanded agenda for 2018 include:

* Flight deals for beginners

* Tools for booking and getting the best hotel rates, airfare and car rentals

* How to attack casino marketing offers

* "Sweet Spot Award Redemptions" – Best Uses of Miles & Points

* Everything you ever wanted to know about cruise promotions and family travel to destinations such as Disney theme parks

* Leveraging your everyday spending into first-class flights and five-star hotel redemptions with a few key credit cards

Attendees can choose to mix and match as many sessions as they like from different tracks which will run simultaneously throughout the day. Speakers with vast experience from the frequent travel, travel loyalty and gambling communities will host the interactive sessions. A uniquely intensive Award Travel Bootcamp program is also offered this year.

"I want to help people optimize the miles and points they earn from travel loyalty programs and casino comps they accumulate from gambling by using all the available tools for maximum results," said Michael Trager, who founded ZorkFest. "ZorkFest 2017 exceeded everyone's expectations — including mine. I am excited about ZorkFest 2018 and can't wait for more people to learn how to maximize their travel budget and travel better."

EVENT: ZorkFest 2018

When: May 26, 2018

Where: Treasure Island Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada

