Learn Tourism Celebrates Settlement in "Tourism Ambassador" Trademark Lawsuit

PHOENIX, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Learn Tourism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to advancing the tourism industry through innovative education and training, has resolved a trademark lawsuit regarding the terms "certified" and "tourism ambassador." A summary judgment and subsequent settlement confirmed that these terms are generic and cannot be trademarked under federal law.

In her ruling, the presiding judge dismissed the trademark infringement claims against Learn Tourism and its co-founders, stating, "there is no protected trademark interest." Learn Tourism's legal team successfully demonstrated that the phrase "tourism ambassador" is highly generic, as evidenced by the USPTO's consistent requirement for trademark applicants to disclaim any exclusive rights to this wording.

"Learn Tourism is founded on the principles of honesty, transparency, justice, innovation, and lifelong learning," said Stephen Ekstrom, CEO and Co-founder of Learn Tourism. "This settlement represents a victory for the tourism industry as a whole, for those dedicated to professional growth, and for communities working to engage, inspire, and empower their stakeholders. It strengthens our mission to support sustainable tourism development and deliver education that is Transformative, Engaging, and Accessible®."

Learn Tourism collaborates with over 40 destinations and trade associations worldwide to deliver certification, product knowledge, workforce development, and ambassador training programs in multiple languages, both in-person and online. These programs certify local advocates and tourism ambassadors using thoughtfully designed curricula, cutting-edge learning technology, customizable course options, and responsive client support. By leveraging expertise in adult learning, tourism, technology, and organizational psychology, Learn Tourism empowers individuals and communities to thrive within the tourism industry.

This resolution also benefits Learn Tourism's partners, clearing the path for continued innovation and collaboration in an environment where best practices can flourish. Learn Tourism remains focused on delivering high-quality educational programs that inspire curiosity, foster sustainable economies, and enrich the global tourism landscape.

For more information about Learn Tourism and its programs, visit learntourism.org .

About Learn Tourism

Learn Tourism is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the tourism industry through innovative educational practices and professional development initiatives. Its mission is to harness the power of science, business psychology, and adult education to build sustainable economies and enrich the tourism landscape.

