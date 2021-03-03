Learn which business owner from Atlanta, Georgia is helping to heal emotional pain using fashion jewelry and brutal honesty

Following her confessionals, Kia reveals tips that she used to heal her psyche following turmoil and hopelessness. It is her raw emotional transparency that keeps her audience watching, relating, and using her tips to heal from their own emotional pain. Her take-away with each show is "I was destroyed, now I'm an asteroid." Making light of her rise from depression, and that now she is stronger than a fireball. Kia Waters has created a "text family" where she personally releases inspirational voice notes throughout the week, via text, to uplift & support subscribers. This is also a two-way platform to speak directly with Kia via text. Kia also offers One-on-One Confidential Inspiration Sessions, where she listens, offers support and practical tips toward emotional healing and growth using specific actions.