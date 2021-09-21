Learn which segments will lead the Gifts Retailing Market during 2021-2025

Sep 21, 2021, 05:45 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gifts Retailing Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio offers an in-depth market analysis. The gifts retailing market is expected to grow by USD 14.60 billion during 2021-2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.37%.
The report includes market landscape, geographic landscape, vendor landscape, and more.
Start your free trial now to get insights into a wide range of industries
Market segmentation:
The gifts retailing market has been segmented by geography into the following regions:
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
APAC, with a share of 40%, leads the gifts retailing market by geography. The market growth in APAC will be faster than that of other regions during the forecast period.
By product, the market has been segmented into the following:
- Souvenirs and novelty items
- Seasonal decorations
- Greeting cards
- Giftware
- Other gift items
The gifts retailing market will account for the highest share of the market during 2021-2025.
To learn about other market segments, request a free sample!
Factors impacting the market:
The rise in demand for seasonal decorations and growing gifting culture are some of the factors supporting the growth of the market. However, pricing pressures due to fierce market competition are restricting the market's growth.
To learn about additional drivers, trends, and challenges impacting the market in the forecast years, check out our free sample.
Other reports related to Consumer Staples:
Personalized Gifts Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Personalized Gifts Market in US by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Table of Contents:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Product
- Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
Customized reports
Are you looking for a personalized report? Get expert analysis based on your requirements
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article