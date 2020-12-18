"Learn without Leaving the Lab": CFSRE Hosts 4th Annual Online Forensic Symposium Series

WILLOW GROVE, Pa., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Forensic Science Research & Education (CFSRE) and Symposium Founder/Organizer, Tom Gluodenis, PhD, announce the start of the 2021 Forensic Online Symposium series on January 18, 2021. The first event, Current Trends in Seized Drug Analysis, is a free, weeklong program addressing cannabis, global trends and challenges of novel psychoactive substances ("designer drugs"), new methods for drug screening and identification, and portable methods for on-site drug identification. The scientific program has been approved by the American Board of Criminalists for submission for analyst recertification credit. Future events in the series will include Current Trends in Forensic Toxicology (May 31st – June 4th, 2021) and Current Trends in Forensic Trace Analysis (July/August 2021).

"The goal is to offer accessible, quality education to the entire forensic science community particularly those unable to travel due to cost or other factors," says Tom Gluodenis, the Symposium's Founder. In addition to the invited lectures, the event features live panel discussions, a weeklong virtual poster session, and 24/7 online discussion boards. "The CFSRE is delighted to partner on these symposia, as they align directly with our mission of providing the forensic science community with tools to support excellence in forensic practice, and professional development to scientists around the world, irrespective of their resources," says Barry Logan, PhD, CFSRE Executive Director.

Established in 2018 as a means of providing free, accessible, and impactful continuing education to the international forensic community, the event has since reached over 4,000 practitioners, researchers, students and educators in over 70 countries. Registrants unable to attend the live event will be able to view recordings on-demand for up to one year after the initial broadcast along with full access to all slides, posters, and other related resources. For more information, visit www.forensicsymposium.org.

About CFSRE

The CFSRE was established in 2010 to promote continuing professional development for forensic scientists, application of new technologies to forensic investigations, a broad portfolio of forensic science research and discovery, and educational programs in forensic science.

About Dr. Tom Gluodenis

Dr. Gluodenis is an Associate Professor at Lincoln University, PA. A strong proponent of continuing education, he is a member of numerous forensic science professional organizations and a founding member of the International Alliance of Clinical and Forensic Toxicologists (https://www.iacft.online/).

