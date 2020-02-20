Learn4Life Rings the Bell for its 20,000th Graduate

Learn4Life students work at their own pace, so graduations happen throughout the year. Each time a student completes their final credit, their supervising teacher rings a bell to announce they have just graduated high school. It's usually an emotional moment with everyone in the center applauding the triumph.

Watch the excitement as students hear that bell ring for new graduates.

The student likely had to overcome multiple obstacles to earn that high school diploma. Whether needing to work a full-time job, parenting, hunger, homelessness or being in foster care Innovation's personalized learning model provides the extra support they need.

"Most of our students don't fit the traditional school model because of obstacles such as needing to work, or parenting their siblings or their own children," explained Caprice Young, national superintendent. "Some are homeless, are in foster care, have learning disabilities or were bullied at their previous school."

Through Learn4Life's unique model of one-on-one attention, personalized learning, flexibility and job skills training, all enhanced with trauma-informed practices, 90 percent of Learn4Life students are successful by either graduating or catching up on credits and returning to their traditional school for graduation. Nearly half enroll in post-secondary education after graduating from Learn4Life.

About Learn4Life

Learn4Life is a network of nonprofit public schools that provides students personalized learning, career training and life skills. Each school is locally controlled, tuition free and gives students the flexibility and one-on-one attention they need to succeed. Serving more than 49,000 students across California, we help students prepare for a future beyond high school. We are proud to be a GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency recipient for our ethical, transparent and effective organizational practices. For more information, please visit www.learn4life.org.

