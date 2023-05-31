Learneo Advances Platform Strategy with Second Acquisition this Year

Company acquires Digital Student Solutions segment from Barnes & Noble Education, including bartleby® and Student Brands

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Learneo , Inc., a platform of productivity and learning businesses and technologies, today announced that it entered into a definitive agreement and closed on the acquisition of the Digital Student Solutions (DSS) segment of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED), which includes bartleby® and Student Brands . DSS expands Learneo's suite of supplemental learning technologies with multiple subscription-based solutions offering high-quality educational content, as well as study and writing support and tools across several languages.

"Learneo is shaping a world where everyone has the resources to learn and achieve their fullest potential," said Andrew Grauer, CEO of Learneo. "The addition of DSS to our suite of digital study and writing solutions, helps us deliver on our vision by expanding our educational offering and diversifying Learneo's reach to new audiences and markets worldwide."

In December 2022, Learneo established an ambitious plan to develop and acquire productivity and learning technologies. The acquisition of DSS quickly follows the Company's acquisition of the AI-powered multilingual writing platform, LanguageTool, last month. It is also the Company's third acquisition since its $395 million series C funding round. Learneo now comprises eight business lines including CliffsNotes, Course Hero, DSS (bartleby® and Student Brands), LanguageTool, LitCharts, QuillBot, Scribbr, and Symbolab.

At a time when the market is massively fragmented and experiencing accelerated change, Learneo's platform of businesses is pioneering advances in productivity and learning through AI and emergent technologies to enhance learning, skill development and improve communications, for anyone, anywhere, and at any time.

Learn more about Learneo's platform of businesses here .

Learneo is pioneering a platform of productivity and learning businesses. The platform of businesses includes CliffsNotes , the original and iconic study guide company; Course Hero , an online learning platform of academic resources; LanguageTool , a multilingual writing platform; LitCharts , a creator of literature resources; QuillBot , an AI-powered writing companion; Scribbr , a multilingual academic proofreading service, and Symbolab , an AI-based mathematics resource. The company has office hubs in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Israel, India, and the Netherlands.

