CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- [email protected] , an online learning platform offering professionals affordable and time-saving alternatives to traditional degrees through courses for today's demanding career fields and disciplines, has launched a new specialization in Diversity and Inclusion .

Glassdoor, in its 2020 Job Trends Report , predicts that recruitment of Diversity and Inclusion Specialists will be a significant priority for companies as they focus on refreshing corporate cultures to attract new employees. In fact, in 2019, there was a 30% increase in Diversity and Inclusion job postings . According to research, the mean salary for Diversity & Inclusion Managers is $83,889 .

"Today's workforce is tremendously diverse with a mixture of generations, ethnicities, genders, orientations, races, and backgrounds," said [email protected]' Chief Operating Officer Dhiraj Bansal. "Those who complete the Diversity and Inclusion Specialization will learn how to maintain awareness of cultural differences and sensitivity to various cultures and to develop and maintain inclusive cultures and high-performing organizations."

The nine self-paced courses that comprise the [email protected] Diversity and Inclusion Specialization include:

Creating a Respectful Culture;

Diversity and Cultural Awareness;

How to Implement a Workplace and Inclusion Program;

Inclusive Leadership: Working with Diversity and Equality;

Introduction to Emotional Intelligence;

LGBTQ+ Employees;

Positive Psychology Applied to Your Company;

Preventing Harassment, Abusive Behavior, Bullying, and Discrimination in the Workplace; and

Understanding Our Unconscious Biases.

Upon completing the specialization, learners will receive a Forbes Specialist Certificate of Completion to show their employer and add to their resume and LinkedIn profile. Those who would like to start the Diversity and Inclusion Specialization can do so with a 14-day free trial. [email protected] subscription plans are as low as $12.50 per month. For additional information, visit learn.forbes.com.

About [email protected]

Launched by Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) and Forbes Media in 2018, [email protected] is an online learning platform offering skills-based learning options for professionals that are self-paced, affordable, and time-saving without having to commit to a degree. [email protected] offers carefully curated Courses for Specializations, Learning Pathways, Certifications, and 750+ single courses in marketing, human resources, leadership, finance, accounting, entrepreneurship, sales, communications, customer service, personal development, and project management.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, which includes Fullstack Academy, TutorMe, and [email protected], leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

