"The courses that comprise [email protected] ' Revenue Recognition Specialization were curated to include relevant financial and accounting concepts, as well as the strategies and policies your organization needs to remain in compliance with FASB and IASB standards," said Chief Operating Officer Dhiraj Bansal.

The [email protected]' Revenue Recognition Specialization includes 11 self-paced courses that comprise:

ASC 606 Revenue Recognition: Allocation Transaction Price to Performance Obligations

ASC 606 Revenue Recognition: Case Scenarios for Step Revenue Recognition Process Part 1

ASC 606 Revenue Recognition: Considerations for Identifying the Contract Part 1

ASC 606 Revenue Recognition: Considerations for Identifying the Contract Part 2

ASC 606 Revenue Recognition: Considerations for Performance Obligations Part 1

ASC 606 Revenue Recognition: Considerations for Performance Obligations Part 2

ASC 606 Revenue Recognition: Recognizing Revenue

Basic Revenue Recognition: Introduction and Application of the Four Recognition Criteria

Overview of Complying with the ASC 606 Revenue Recognition Standard

Revenue Recognition Issues in the Real World and How to Deal with Them

ASC 606 Revenue Recognition: Topic 606 – Revenue from Contracts with Customers – The New Standard for Revenue Recognition

There are over 40,000 open Revenue Recognition positions nationwide on ZipRecruiter, while according to Salary.com, the average salary for a Director of Revenue Recognition in the United States is $190,600 .

Upon completing the specialization, learners will receive a Forbes Specialist Certificate of Completion to show their employer and add to their resume and LinkedIn profile. Those who would like to start the Revenue Recognition Specialization can do so with a 14-day free trial. [email protected] subscription plans are as low as $12.50 per month. For additional information, visit learn.forbes.com.

About [email protected]

Launched by Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) and Forbes in 2018, [email protected] is an online learning platform offering skills-based learning options for professionals that are self-paced, affordable, and time-saving without having to commit to a degree. [email protected] offers carefully curated courses for Specializations, Learning Pathways, Certifications, and 750+ single courses in marketing, human resources, leadership, finance, accounting, entrepreneurship, sales, communications, customer service, personal development, and project management.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, which includes Fullstack Academy, TutorMe, and [email protected], leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

