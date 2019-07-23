Learn@Forbes e-Learning Platform Launches Learning Paths, Forbes Specializations and Subscription Plan

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Learn@Forbes, an e-learning platform, today announced the introduction of Learning Paths and Forbes Specializations. These two collections of curated courses, along with Certification courses, will offer upskilling training for professionals to gain the knowledge they need to make their next career move. Available now at http://learn.forbes.com, these groups of courses are affordably priced, self-paced, and may offer third-party certification. A new subscription option also announced today makes these groups and all 500-plus courses on Learn@Forbes (except some certification and premium offerings) available for a low fee, after a 30-day free, no-obligation trial.

"Combining the power of Forbes Media and a global network of executives and educators, our courses upskill professionals with the knowledge employers demand, guiding them towards the next step in their career journey and helping employers close the skills gap," said Anurag Malik, President and CEO of Learn@Forbes.

Learning Paths are a collection of career inflection point courses that help prepare learners for a specific phase in their career, such as "First Time Managers," "Fresh College Graduate," "VP to Executive," and "Road to CFO." Each Learning Path gathers a carefully curated set of eight courses that teach skills required for learners to succeed on their chosen pathway.

Forbes Specializations are collections of curated courses in verticals like Leadership, Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Accounting, and Human Resources. Each specialization has 8 courses providing between 14 and 33 hours of instruction that can upskill a professional to an advanced level.

Certification Courses are premium course offerings that offer a deep dive into a specific topic. Typically much longer in duration, these microcredentialing courses result in the learner earning a certification issued by widely recognized, independent third parties. For example, successfully completing the Certified Digital Marketing Platinum Course earns a certification from the DMI (Digital Marketing Institute) through the Learn@Forbes platform.

In addition to tailoring groups of courses specifically to fill knowledge gaps, each course now offers a list of jobs relevant to the skills learned during the course. These listing are for jobs located in the immediate geography of the learner, and are selected in real time from Indeed, Monster, ZipRecruiter, and CareerBuilder.

"We believe professional learning should be more than just offering excellent courses available on the go," said Malik. "Learning should be about creating positive outcomes and helping people get results. These new specializations and pathways, along with being able to see in real-time the jobs these courses prepare them for, will better guide learners to the next steps they seek in their careers."

