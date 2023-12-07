Learning & HR Tech Solutions Announces Keynote and Session Details

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CloserStill Media and the Learning Guild shared program information for their newly expanded Learning & HR Tech Solutions Conference and Expo today.

Leaders in learning and HR technology will gather at the Rosen Centre in Orlando, Florida from April 23-25, 2024 for this event. Produced by the organizers of HR & Learning Technologies in London & Paris and Zukunft Personal in Germany, this event serves the full talent development ecosystem, offering a platform for professionals seeking to stay at the forefront of Learning and HR Technology.

Learning & HR Tech Solutions, April 23-25, 2024

The Conference features 150+ sessions covering topics for Learning and HR professionals separately, as well as topics that transcend the two including:

AI & Automation

Company Culture

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Instructional Design

Micro & Workflow Learning

Remote Work

The Learning Guild is recognized by SHRM to offer Professional Development Credits (PDCs) for SHRM-CP® and SHRM-SCP® recertification activities.

The free-to-attend Expo on April 23-24 includes:

100+ Solution Providers: Leading Learning & HR technology vendors and start-ups will showcase cutting-edge solutions.

Leading Learning & HR technology vendors and start-ups will showcase cutting-edge solutions. 45+ Expo Stage Sessions: Gain insights, strategies, and best practices for navigating the Learning and HR technology landscape.

Gain insights, strategies, and best practices for navigating the Learning and HR technology landscape. Keynotes: Maurice Conti , will explore the challenges and opportunities for HR and L&D professionals in the age of AI, and star of ABC's Shark Tank, Daymond John , will discuss strategies for fostering an entrepreneurial mindset in Talent Development.

"We are thrilled to host this expanded event for the industry community," said David Kelly, CEO of the Learning Guild. "Our goal is to create a space for learning and HR professionals to prepare themselves for changes shaping the future of talent development."

Registrants receive the best rate on Conference passes through December 15, 2023. Vendors that secure their booth before December 15, also save. Start-ups are eligible for exclusive space options.

For the latest announcements or additional information, visit LearningHRTech.com .

About CloserStill Media:

CloserStill Media runs market leading business exhibitions in the learning, human resources, healthcare, technology, and veterinary sectors. We have events in London, Birmingham, Paris, Berlin, New York, Singapore, Las Vegas, Austin, Orlando, Chicago, Reno, Frankfurt, Koln, Madrid, Barcelona, and Marbella. Our portfolio includes some of the fastest growing and often award-winning events including the London Vet Show, Cloud Expo Europe, Data Centre World, The Pharmacy Show, Learning Technologies, HR Technologies, DevLearn, Zukunft Personal, and The Dentistry Show.

