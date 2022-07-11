Learning A-Z Launches Foundations A-Z to Build Foundational Reading Skills

Built from the ground up on the Science of Reading , Foundations A-Z delivers explicit, systematic, cumulative instruction that empowers educators to confidently teach all K-5 foundational reading skills, drive improved student outcomes, and instill the joy of learning. This solution provides everything teachers need at their fingertips including:

clearly modeled lessons

embedded professional learning with point-of-use teacher tips and dialogue

report generation capabilities with auto-recommended resources to easily inform instruction

Foundations A-Z alone has the power to make an immense impact in classrooms nationwide to close the literacy gap. When implemented with Learning A-Z's flagship offering, Raz-Plus, this powerful duo provides educators with a range of engaging, research-based resources to provide everything students need to become skilled readers.

During the 2021-2022 school year, over 100 students participated in a pilot of Foundations A-Z. "They absolutely complement each other," expressed Jordan Snyder, a first-grade pilot teacher and principal. "Raz-Plus focuses a lot on your fluency and your reading comprehension and Foundations A-Z really focuses on your foundational skills… bringing those two together really helped my students increase their fluency."

Outside of the academic impact, Jordan indicated that her students gained much more, "they looked forward to reading". Gone are the days that students will feel unmotivated to read, as Foundations A-Z offers a multi-modal experience that is sure to keep students engaged including a cast of space-themed friends that makes learning fun.

Foundations A-Z also supports educators through every phase of their journey by providing expert-led embedded professional learning. Offering a wide array of point-of-use resources in multiple formats such as videos, articles, and podcasts, Foundations A-Z simplifies implementation of Science of Reading-based instruction. LETRS, a leading professional learning program for educators, with backed methodologies that align with Science of Reading research, heavily influenced the development of Foundations A-Z pedagogy, strategies and routines.

"Foundational skills are exactly that: foundational. They need to be a key priority in literacy development for all elementary-aged children," said Lisa O'Masta, President of Learning A-Z. "With students' literacy rates a priority for educators and administrators, it's crucial that teachers have access to the most effective, affordable resources that are easy to use, built on the Science of Reading and meet teachers and students where they are in their learning journey. Foundations A-Z allows teachers to address educational gaps through research-based approaches while instilling the joy of learning in students."

This addition to the Learning A-Z solution portfolio supports the company's mission to inspire curiosity, ensure comprehension, and instill the joy of learning for elementary students with effective, affordable, and easy-to-use supplemental resources.

Foundations A-Z is available for purchase now . For more information about Learning A-Z solutions, please visit www.learninga-z.com .

About Learning A-Z

Learning A-Z® delivers Pre-K–6 solutions that inspire curiosity, ensure comprehension and instill the joy of learning for elementary students. Its award-winning digital products, which include Reading A-Z and Raz-Kids, are used by more than 12 million students in more than 170 countries. Learning A-Z is a Cambium Learning ® Group company.

For information, please visit www.learninga-z.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter .

About Cambium Learning Group

Cambium Learning® Group is the education essentials company, providing award-winning education technology and services for K-12 markets. With an intentionally curated portfolio of respected global brands, Cambium serves as a leader in the education space, helping millions of educators and students feel more universally valued every day. In everything it does, the company focuses on the elements that are most essential to the success of education, delivering simpler, more certain solutions that make a meaningful difference right now. To learn more, visit www.cambiumlearning.com or follow Cambium on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Medium. The Cambium family of companies includes Cambium Assessment, Lexia® Learning, Learning A-Z,® Voyager Sopris Learning,® ExploreLearning,® Time4Learning® and Kurzweil Education.®

