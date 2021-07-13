Learning A-Z Partners With NWEA To Integrate Test Data Into Platform

TUCSON, Ariz., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning A-Z®, a Cambium Learning®Group company, announced today its new partnership with not-for-profit organization NWEA®, a global leader in learning assessment. The partnership will enable users to leverage NWEA MAP Growth assessment data when using Raz-Plus®, the premiere solution for K-5 literacy from Learning A-Z, delivering a wealth of actionable resources and instructional support to educators around the world.

Educators may have access to assessment data but often struggle with how to best analyze it or implement its results in classroom activities. With the Raz-Plus platform, teachers can connect assessment results immediately to next steps, through a range of customized reading assignments for students. Students can then access books on the Raz-Plus platform through their own devices, helping ensure that educators are making the best instructional choices to support individual students' needs.

"We recognize that educators sometimes struggle to find the right resources to address the skills and knowledge gaps exposed in high-stakes testing," said Lisa O'Masta, President of Learning A-Z. "Because student progress is often delivered in a silo, it can be difficult to use the information to plan instruction. The ability to use Raz-Plus in combination with NWEA's MAP Growth assessment data will provide teachers with the resources and scaffolded instructional support to better differentiate instruction for each student and set learning goals that are both challenging and realistic."

Relied upon by thousands of schools, districts, and education agencies worldwide, NWEA's MAP Growth is a trusted assessment for measuring achievement and growth in K-12 math, reading, language use, and science.

"We're excited to enable innovative partners like Learning A-Z to help teachers connect assessment results to actions and provide support for students based on their percentile on the MAP Growth assessment," said Erin Antonius White, director of curriculum partnerships at NWEA. "Learning A-Z already does a great job of providing educators with supplemental reading assets, and the MAP assessment integration will add even more context by utilizing data-driven insight to support student growth."

The new functionality is now available to Learning A-Z Raz-Plus users at no additional cost and supports reading recommendations for both English-language and Spanish-language learners. For more information, please visit https://www.learninga-z.com/.

About Learning A-Z

Learning A-Z®, a Cambium Learning® Group company, delivers PreK–6 solutions that inspire curiosity, ensure comprehension, and instill the joy of learning for elementary students. Its award-winning digital products are used by more than 11 million students in more than 170 countries. For information, please visit www.learninga-z.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

About Cambium Learning Group, Inc.

Cambium Learning® Group is the education essentials company, providing award-winning education technology and services for K-12 markets. With an intentionally curated portfolio of respected global brands, Cambium serves as a leader in the education space, helping millions of educators and students feel more universally valued each and every day. In everything it does, the company focuses on the elements that are most essential to the success of education, delivering simpler, more certain solutions that make a meaningful difference right now. To learn more, visit www.cambiumlearning.com or follow Cambium on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Medium.

The Cambium family of brands includes: Cambium Assessment, Lexia® Learning, Learning A-Z®, Voyager Sopris Learning®, ExploreLearning®, Time4Learning®, and Kurzweil Education®.

About NWEA

NWEA® (formerly known as Northwest Evaluation Association) is a mission-driven, not-for-profit organization that supports students and educators worldwide by creating assessment solutions that precisely measure growth and proficiency — and provide insights to help tailor instruction. Educators in more than 10,000 schools, districts, and education agencies in 146 countries rely on our flagship interim assessment, MAP® Growth™; our progress monitoring and skills mastery tool, MAP® Skills™; our reading fluency and comprehension assessment, MAP® Reading Fluency™; our personalized learning tool powered by Khan Academy, MAP® Accelerator™; and our state solutions that combine growth and proficiency measurement. Visit NWEA.org to find out how NWEA can partner with you to help all kids learn.

