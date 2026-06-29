Learning Ally Announces National Board Leadership Transition as 80th Anniversary Approaches

PRINCETON, N.J., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Ally, a leading national nonprofit education organization dedicated to improving literacy for students with reading differences, today announced a transition in its National Board of Directors leadership. Therese Llorente, an education advocate who first joined the organization as a parent volunteer, is stepping down as Board Chair after a 16-year tenure of distinguished service. Dan Koken, an education entrepreneur, literacy advocate, and current National Board Member, has been appointed as the incoming Board Chair. This transition comes as Learning Ally accelerates its mission-driven work ahead of its historic 80th anniversary in 2028.

Photo: Learning Ally's outgoing Board Chair Therese Llorente, and incoming Board Chair Dan Koken

A Legacy of Championing Educational Equity

Llorente's journey with Learning Ally began when her daughter was diagnosed with dyslexia. Her efforts evolved into a lifelong commitment to national educational equity. During her tenure, Llorente was instrumental in scaling Learning Ally's fundraising efforts, driving organizational innovation, and championing solutions for millions of struggling readers nationwide.

"Serving Learning Ally has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life," said Llorente. "What began as a personal journey after my daughter's dyslexia diagnosis evolved into a deep commitment to ensuring all students have equal access to learning. Over the past 16 years, I have witnessed our extraordinary impact on families across the country. I am incredibly optimistic and grateful to have been part of this remarkable journey."

Steering the Mission Forward

Incoming Board Chair Dan Koken brings significant expertise in education equity, reading intervention, and strategic leadership to the role. As the Founder and CEO of Denver Test Prep, Koken has dedicated his career to delivering high-impact tutoring and education to students across the socioeconomic spectrum. His background in both public service and private education administration equips him to guide Learning Ally through its next chapter of growth.

"I'm honored to step into the role of Board Chair as Learning Ally approaches its 80th birthday," said Koken. "I look forward to partnering with CEO Howard Bell and the entire team to carry this mission forward, because helping struggling readers succeed is as important today as it has ever been."

A Vision for the Future

Learning Ally CEO Howard Bell, III expressed profound gratitude for Llorente's enduring legacy while welcoming Koken's leadership to guide the nonprofit's expanding reach.

"Therese's fierce advocacy over the last 16 years has been foundational to who we are today," said Bell. "As we build on this legacy, we are thrilled to welcome Dan as our new Board Chair. Dan's expertise in reading intervention and his proven commitment to supporting diverse learners make him the ideal leader to help us scale our impact for millions more students."

About Learning Ally

Learning Ally is a nonprofit education organization working to improve student reading and learning outcomes through equitable access to proven solutions. Serving millions of students and educators nationwide, Learning Ally provides audiobooks, literacy tools, educator support, and resources that empower all learners—especially those with dyslexia or other reading challenges—to succeed. Learn more at LearningAlly.org.

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Usman Khan

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Learning Ally

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SOURCE Learning Ally