Evidence-Based: New MIT Study Validates Learning Ally's Audiobook Solution for K-12 Vocabulary Gains

Rigorous research confirms scaffolded instructional supports are key to accelerating student literacy

PRINCETON, N.J., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Ally today announced new findings from a randomized controlled trial conducted in collaboration with researchers from the McGovern Institute for Brain Research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Wheelock College of Education and Human Development. This landmark study provides powerful new evidence validating the positive impact of Learning Ally's unique approach to audiobook-based interventions on student literacy development.

During the 2019–2020 school year, Learning Ally partnered with researchers to evaluate its Audiobook Solution as part of an eight-week randomized controlled trial. According to findings presented by Dr. Ola Ozernov-Palchik at the Society for the Scientific Study of Reading Conference 2024, the study confirmed several pre-registered hypotheses about audiobook-supported learning.

Key findings from the published study include:

Measurable Impact: An eight-week audiobook intervention led to significant improvements in students' vocabulary scores.

Implementation is Key: The effectiveness of audiobook use was significantly enhanced when paired with scaffolded instructional supports.

Targeted Gains: Students identified as struggling readers demonstrated gains when intentional instructional supports were provided.

Future Focus: The study also indicated that socioeconomic status and baseline reading ability influence student outcomes, underscoring the need for continued refinement of implementation strategies to ensure equitable gains for all students.

"These significant findings provide clear evidence of the power of Learning Ally's Audiobook Solution to accelerate literacy development and improve vocabulary scores," said Howard Bell III, Chief Executive Officer of Learning Ally. "They also underscore what educators have long observed—that the tools are most effective when paired with intentional instructional scaffolding, reinforcing the vital role of teacher assistance. This research both validates our work and helps guide us forward, as we are committed to continued research to refine and improve the application of our solution for all readers."

The study adds to a growing body of research validating the effectiveness of Learning Ally's Audiobook Solution. Earlier this year, the program received endorsement from the Council of Administrators of Special Education (CASE), a division of the Council for Exceptional Children, further affirming its alignment with evidence-based practices in special education leadership.

Learning Ally's Audiobook Solution provides human-read audiobooks, educator tools, and embedded supports designed to help students, especially those with dyslexia or other reading challenges, access grade-level content and build critical literacy skills.

"This research helps move the conversation forward," Bell added. "It reinforces the importance of pairing high-quality content with proven instructional strategies to ensure all students can succeed."

About Learning Ally

Originally known as Recording for the Blind and Dyslexic, Learning Ally is a leading nonprofit education organization dedicated to equipping educators with proven solutions that help struggling readers, including students with dyslexia, reach their potential. Our range of literacy-focused offerings for students from Pre-K to 12th grade, including our award-winning reading resource, the Learning Ally Audiobook Solution®, supports more than 2.4 million students in 24,000 schools across the U.S.

Help more struggling students succeed by visiting LearningAlly.org/Donate or learn more about corporate partnership opportunities.

Media Contact:

Usman Khan

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SOURCE Learning Ally