New Research Validates Learning Ally's Impact as Program Transitions to Systemic, District-Wide Professional Learning

PRINCETON, N.J., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Educational nonprofit Learning Ally today announced a Hanover Research evaluation of its Structured Literacy in Action (SLA) program. The study verifies Learning Ally's systemic shift from isolated classroom initiatives to district-wide professional learning partnerships that build lasting instructional capacity, powered by the Dollar General Literacy Foundation (DGLF).

Data from over 230 educators nationwide underscores a profound transformation in teacher behavior and student success. Prior to the program, fewer than 12% of surveyed educators provided daily or near-daily explicit instruction in phonics, vocabulary, and reading comprehension. Following the intervention, metrics increased exponentially: 83% of educators now deliver explicit reading comprehension instruction, 76% deliver explicit vocabulary instruction, and 77% deliver explicit reading fluency instruction multi-weekly or daily.

Key Evaluation Breakthroughs

93% of educators report a positive effect on student learning in Phonics and Reading Comprehension.

of educators report a positive effect on student learning in Phonics and Reading Comprehension. 90% of educators report improved student outcomes in Vocabulary comprehension and retention.

of educators report improved student outcomes in Vocabulary comprehension and retention. 84% of teachers observed a surge in student confidence regarding critical literacy skills, up from 67% pre-program.

of teachers observed a surge in student confidence regarding critical literacy skills, up from 67% pre-program. 8,500+ Students and 287 Educators across 18 school districts were directly impacted by this partnership.

"This independent evaluation serves as powerful evidence that systemic, district-wide professional learning turns the science of reading into sustainable classroom reality," said Brent Hartsell, Learning Ally's Senior Director of Professional Learning. "The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has been absolutely instrumental in helping us eliminate fragmented implementation to achieve these concrete, measured gains."

"Numbers tell part of the story," shared Bianca Dino, Manager of Professional Learning, on the deeper human impact behind the metrics. "The rest happens in the moment an educator watches a struggling student finally succeed, and realizes they can do it again tomorrow. That's what this program is built to create, again and again, in every classroom it reaches."

The foundational role of DGLF funding is echoed by administrators navigating tight district budgets. "Never before have we been able to engage all 30 of our literacy teachers on ONE training that was relevant to everyone," shared Catherine Prall, Reading Specialist at Fairfield Public Schools. "We wouldn't have been able to do it this year if not for the DGLF Grant!"

The research also highlights a radical shift in student equity. Following the intervention, the percentage of teachers reporting extreme effectiveness for multilingual learners and special education students jumped to 59%, up from just 19% and 22% respectively. As one intervention teacher noted: "I saw not only how it is helping the students to be active learners but it also helps by encouraging students to put the skills they are learning to use. This in turn affects their confidence and helps them to learn to love to read."

About Learning Ally Learning Ally is a national educational nonprofit with a 75-year history of empowering educators and eliminating systemic equity gaps for students with reading deficits, including dyslexia. As a mission-driven partner, Learning Ally provides evidence-based professional learning solutions to allow every learner to unlock their full academic potential. Learn more at LearningAlly.org.

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SOURCE Learning Ally