Learning an Intangible Cultural Heritage "Bamboo Horse Dancing" from a Chinese Master in Qiandao Lake, China

'Bamboo Horse Dancing' has been originated from the later period of Yuan Dynasty and the former of Qing Dynasty, which is not only one of the most representative folk dances in Zhejiang Province, but also one of the most important custom for people to celebrate the Chinese Spring Festival. At the very beginning, the participants watched the whole performance, then put on their dancing costumes to learn some basic movements. Finally, they together performed 'Bamboo Horse Dancing' with beating of gongs and drums. At the end, the teenagers took pictures with their Chinese masters and shared their feelings of learning this traditional Chinese culture very excitedly. RaqibuI Hassan, one of the participants said, this was his first time to experience such a interesting dance in China. When he put on the dancing costumes, he thought he was just like a running horse. RaqibuI Hassan also said that he would teach his family about this dance, because it benefits for both health and mood.

In 1959, China started to build the first self-designed Xin'an River Hydropower Station with self-made equipment. An artificial lake of 537 square kilometers was formed among high gorges as a result of the impounding dam. Many thousand-years ancient towns were buried under the lake and more than a thousand peaks turned to 1078 islets. This is the origin of Qiandao Lake, which means lake with a thousand islets.

