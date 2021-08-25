Learning and Development Sourcing and Procurement Market by 2024 | COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis | SpendEdge

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPIs to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Fetch actionable market insights on post COVID-19 impact on each product and service segments.

Some of the Top Learning and Development suppliers listed in this report:

This Learning and Development procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

Accenture Plc

Aon Plc

IBM Corp.

Xerox Corp.

www.spendedge.com/report/learning-and-development-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Learning and Development that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Learning and Development TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

SOURCE SpendEdge