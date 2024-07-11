Learning Beyond Paper Inc. and Clever Announce Partnership

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Beyond Paper Inc, a digital curriculum for preschool educators today announced a new partnership with Clever, the most widely used single sign-on (SSO) and rostering portal in K–12 schools nationwide.

Learning Beyond Paper is dedicated to providing a high-quality, research-based curriculum that integrates the latest educational practices. With a strong emphasis on developmental appropriateness, the curriculum offers a wide range of engaging and educational activities that promote critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Learning Beyond Paper ensures that its curriculum is accessible and inclusive, supporting diverse learning environments and needs. The curriculum's design incorporates interactive elements and hands-on learning opportunities, making education both fun and effective for young learners. Furthermore, Learning Beyond Paper actively collaborates with educators and experts in the field to continuously refine and enhance its offerings, staying at the forefront of educational innovation and effectiveness. This commitment to excellence and adaptability makes Learning Beyond Paper a preferred choice for educators looking to equip their students with the skills and knowledge needed for a successful foundation.

Learning Beyond Paper is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Clever, the leading single sign-on (SSO) portal in K–12 education, to offer its pioneering 21st-century preschool curriculum to school districts across the nation. This innovative curriculum caters to infants through Pre-K 4 and aligns with all 50 state early learning standards, Head Start and Early Head Start ELOF, and the Science of Reading. Designed to prepare preschool children for kindergarten and beyond, it lays a solid foundation in STE(A)M, Early Literacy, and Early Math. Available in both English and Spanish, the curriculum provides a developmental progression of activities and experiences. Learning Beyond Paper's digital platform not only ensures affordability but also allows for seamless updates and enhancements at no additional cost. Each lesson is supported by unique videos that offer teachers practical examples and guidance, enhancing the educational experience. Comprehensive training and professional development are included, tailored to enhance teachers' skills and expand their knowledge.

"Providing a fully digital curriculum solution for early educators revolutionizes the early childcare field," stated Peter Smith, CEO of Learning Beyond Paper, Inc. "Teachers gain immediate access to essential tools for success, ensuring children are ready for kindergarten."

"We are excited to partner with Learning Beyond Paper to expand our offerings for Pre-K education. This collaboration allows us to provide educators with seamless access to a cutting-edge curriculum that supports the developmental needs of our youngest learners. By combining Learning Beyond Paper's high-quality, research-based content with Clever's intuitive platform, we are enhancing the educational experience for both teachers and students. This partnership underscores our commitment to supporting early education and preparing children for lifelong success," said Dr. Viva Braynen, Head of Application Success at Clever.

About Learning Beyond Paper

Learning Beyond Paper, Inc. is a leading provider of digital curriculum solutions for the early childhood education sector. Our mission is to empower childcare providers with innovative, comprehensive, and easily accessible educational tools that enhance teaching practices and foster children's development. By offering a fully digital curriculum, we ensure that educators have the resources they need to create engaging and effective learning experiences, preparing children for success in kindergarten and beyond. With a commitment to quality, inclusivity, and ongoing support, Learning Beyond Paper, Inc. is dedicated to transforming early childhood education and making a lasting impact on teachers, children, and families.

About Clever

Clever is on a mission to connect every student to a world of learning. More than 100,000 schools worldwide use Clever to power secure digital learning experiences. And, with Clever's layered security solutions, PreK-12 schools can protect district access and identities for all staff, teachers, and students. With a secure platform for schools and a network of leading application providers, Clever is committed to advancing education with technology that works for students everywhere. Clever, a Kahoot! company, has an office in San Francisco, CA, and you can visit us at clever.com anytime.

Contact:

Jenn Poggie

[email protected]

SOURCE Learning Beyond Paper