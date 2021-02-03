Learning Beyond Paper, Inc. Launches Online Preschool Curriculum for $199 a Month

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Beyond Paper, Inc. (LBP) today announced the launch of their 100% online preschool curriculum, Learning Beyond for infants, toddlers, preschoolers, and pre-kindergarten. Addressing a severe gap in affordable, high-quality, equity, and environmentally-friendly curricula, Learning Beyond delivers a research-based, classroom-tested world of solutions to preschool providers across the U.S. and soon worldwide.

Learning Beyond was created by educators with over 150 years of combined experience as leaders in the Department of Education, Teachers, Directors, and Owners who understand the challenges preschool providers face. For nearly thirty years, curriculum has consisted of binders, books, and paper-based kits that can cost up to $40,000 and require replacing every three to five years. LBP's 100% online curriculum prevents waste and provides everything teachers, and administrators need on a tablet or computer for just $199 per month. New content is available automatically at no additional cost. As centers struggle to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, LBP is proud to introduce a solution that provides financial and time-saving relief.

"All children deserve access to a high-quality curriculum, especially in the critical preschool years where they are creating a foundation for life-long learning. With Learning Beyond, we have solved the equity gap," said Peter Smith, President, and CEO of Learning Beyond Paper, Inc.

Dr. Corinne Muller, Chief Operating Officer of LBP, adds: "This is only the beginning of the solutions we plan to introduce to the early learning community. We are educators first and understand the challenges preschool teachers face every day. We are committed to helping the next generation and those who guide them to thrive."

Learning Beyond includes :

21st-Century Approach

52 weeks of Lesson Plans with integrated Standards

Over 1400 Daily Activities

Training built into daily instruction

Professional Development

STEAM focus

Social-Emotional Development

Assessments

Parent Connection Tools

Educational Advisors

Materials Lists with fulfillment available by Lakeshore Learning Materials and much more.

A Learning Beyond Curriculum subscription is available immediately for purchase for $199 a month. For more information, visit LearningBeyondPaper.com to view a demo and sign up for a free 1-month trial .

About Learning Beyond Paper, Inc.:

Learning Beyond Paper, Inc. (LBP) was created to bring immersive, affordable, equity-focused curriculum and training solutions to preschools worldwide. LBP's Learning Beyond Curriculum for infants, toddlers, preschoolers and pre-kindergarten, is 100% online, environmentally-friendly and includes everything teachers and administrators need at their fingertips, plus access to training and professional development and so much more. Visit LearningBeyondPaper.com to GO BEYOND. Stay connected @learningbeyondpaper.

