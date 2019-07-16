Learning Beyond the Classroom Lesson Plan Kit Encourages Students with Special Needs to Prepare for Community Activities Through an Experiential Travel Video

CANTON, Ohio, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing that not everyone with a developmental disability has had the opportunity to learn firsthand the benefits of travel, Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist Debra Shumard saw there was a definite need for engaging videos, classroom kits and other products for teens with cognitive disabilities in the transition age group. Combining her knowledge of travel for people with special needs and an understanding of the importance of community integration for them, she and her team at Beyond Our Boundaries launched a video tour accompanied by a multi-week lesson plan kit called "Learning Beyond the Classroom: A Day in Pittsburgh."

Shumard poured her imagination and experience into developing "A Day in Pittsburgh," a video tour, which is a 30-minute documentary featuring Bob, a young man with developmental disabilities who shares the sights of the "Melting Pot" city with his viewers. For example, Bob treats those who watch the video to stunning views from the top of the incline and a colorful Pittsburgh skyline at night, and later he and his friends set sail aboard the Gateway Clipper. Students in SPED classrooms can talk about the magic of Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood, laugh, and learn at the Carnegie Science Center, watch an expert chef create mouthwatering sandwiches at Primanti Brothers and enjoy friendly conversations with shop owners and souvenir vendors in the Strip District. To join Bob on his adventures, watch here https://youtu.be/GsR1aMIh7f0.

The lesson plan kit is designed for teachers of students with special needs, using recreation to help develop life skills that can be applied beyond the classroom. Lesson plans that accompany the video were created collaboratively between Shumard and intervention specialist Molly Weisel. "Learning Beyond the Classroom: A Day in Pittsburgh" allows students to engage in lessons in history, math, English, and more, while watching Bob and his friends participate in fun and accessible activities throughout Pittsburgh. To watch a video of Weisel explaining her background and why she believes the lesson plan kit belongs in special needs classrooms, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=es__Vm5DK3c&feature=youtu.be

The lesson plan kit with downloadable video retails for $99.99, with discounts available for multiple sets. More information on "Learning Beyond the Classroom: A Day in Pittsburgh" can be found at www.BobVirtualTours.com



Having a younger brother with autism, Debra Shumard realized how challenging it can be to visualize, spark interest in, and plan a day out for a person with special needs. Shumard founded the special needs travel company Beyond Our Boundaries in 2001. The company provides adults with developmental disabilities the opportunity to go with peers and chaperones, on Alaskan and Bahamas cruises, and travel to places like Disneyland, Disney World, Memphis, Nashville, New York City, Boston, Niagara Falls and many others!

