Learning Blade Receives Maritime Industrial Base and BlueForge Alliance Funding for All Ohio Schools and Districts

New Partnership Expands STEM and Career Exploration Opportunities Across Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maritime Industrial Base (MIB) and BlueForge Alliance have announced funding to provide Learning Blade, powered by eDynamic Learning, fully funded to all schools and districts across the state of Ohio. This statewide initiative ensures that every Ohio student in grades 5–9 has access to more than 500 interactive lessons and hands-on resources within missions designed to introduce careers in science, technology, engineering, math (STEM), computer science, and advanced manufacturing. On the heels of the announcement that Ohio no longer permits exemptions for Career-Based Learning requirements, meaning all students must now complete the designated coursework or experiences to meet graduation standards, Learning Blade provides a funded option for this. With this funding, Learning Blade has also partnered with the Ohio Middle Level Association (OMLA) to strengthen connections with middle school educators across the state.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the nation's workforce by inspiring students early with exposure to high-demand industries. Through Learning Blade's engaging platform, Ohio students will be able to explore missions such as 'Beneath the Waves,' and 'Assemble the Fleet,' arriving in January of 2026, which immerses learners in the real-world skills and careers behind building submarines, while connecting them to the broader mission of the Maritime Industrial Base.

"Students can't be what they can't see," said Joshua Sneideman, Vice President of Learning Blade. "Thanks to the support of the Maritime Industrial Base and BlueForge Alliance, Ohio students will now have the chance to see themselves in the future high-tech manufacturing careers that sustain our national security and drive innovation in our economy."

"In the classroom, students often ask, 'When am I going to need this in real life?'" said Dr. Carrie Curtis, Education Programs Project Manager, Maritime Industrial Base Program Office. "Learning Blade's mission-driven approach bridges academic gaps by integrating real-world applications that connect directly to high-demand industries like those found in Ohio. At a pivotal stage in their personal growth, students are exposed to emerging technologies and career possibilities, allowing them to take charge of their educational paths moving forward. This strategy is essential for ensuring our nation remains competitive and ready to meet future workforce needs."

Ohio joins a growing list of states where Learning Blade is helping students build career awareness, workforce readiness skills, and confidence in pursuing STEM pathways. By providing statewide access to this platform, the Maritime Industrial Base and BlueForge Alliance are empowering educators to connect classroom learning with real-world opportunities. To access your free account, teachers can go to learningblade.com/states .

About Maritime Industrial Base

The U.S. Navy's Maritime Industrial Base (MIB) Program is focused on revitalizing American shipbuilding and repair capabilities. This includes strengthening the industrial base that builds and maintains naval vessels such as surface ships, aircraft carriers, and submarines. The program addresses critical needs in workforce development, supply chain resilience, and modernization of facilities and infrastructure.

About BlueForge Alliance

BlueForge Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the U.S. Navy's mission by building a strong, sustainable maritime workforce. Through partnerships with schools, industry, and community organizations, BlueForge Alliance works to connect students and job seekers with high-demand career pathways in the Maritime Industrial Base.

About Learning Blade, Powered by eDynamic Learning

Learning Blade, powered by eDynamic Learning, provides online tools that introduce students in grades 5–9 to STEM, computer science, and career opportunities through interactive missions and modules. Aligned to academic standards and designed to spark early career interest, Learning Blade's resources help students envision themselves in high-demand, high-wage careers.

