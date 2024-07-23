Learning Care Group Names John Bork President and Chief Operating Officer

NOVI, Mich., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Care Group, Inc. (LCG), the second-largest for-profit early education and child care provider in North America, today announced the appointment of John Bork as President and Chief Operating Officer, effective July 22, 2024.

John Bork, President and COO of Learning Care Group

"We are pleased to welcome John Bork to the LCG team," said Mark Bierley, CEO at Learning Care Group. "We currently see tremendous opportunities for growth within the company, and John is recognized as a leader who can help navigate the changes that growth will bring. We believe he will be instrumental in maintaining a culture that develops people and delivers excellent service, with an emphasis on quality and consistency."

In his role as President and COO, Bork will oversee a range of functions for LCG, including daily operations in the company's core schools and integration planning on new builds and acquisitions, as well as operational policies and procedures. In addition, Bork will oversee LCG marketing initiatives across the organization.

Bork has over 20 years' experience leading a range of companies, primarily within the veterinary services sector. Throughout his career, Mr. Bork has earned a reputation for growing and scaling businesses while simultaneously developing opportunities for expanding diversity in the industry.

Prior to joining LCG, Bork served as President, Vet Health Services at PetSmart, where he oversaw the opening of more than 50 veterinarian-owned hospitals. In 2017, he founded WellHaven Pet Health, a network of pet hospitals that has grown to include more than 40 pet hospitals across five U.S. states. He served as CEO and was a member of the WellHaven Board of Directors. In addition, Mr. Bork held several leadership roles at Banfield Pet Hospital, including Vice President, Hospital Operations, overseeing a period of significant growth for that company. He studied at the University of Minnesota, with an emphasis in business administration and entrepreneurism.

"I look forward to working with Learning Care Group," said Bork. "I have always been energized by mission-driven companies, and LCG is a company that is truly living its promise to have positive impacts on children, families, teachers, and communities. This is an exciting time for LCG, and I am very proud to be a part of it."

About Learning Care Group, Inc.

Learning Care Group (LCG) is the second-largest for-profit early education and child care provider in North America and a leader in employer-sponsored solutions that meet the needs of organizations and their working families. Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, LCG provides quality care and early learning for children 6 weeks to 12 years through 11 unique brands. Supporting families and inspiring children to love learning for more than 50 years, LCG operates 1,070+ schools in 39 states and enables child development through a comprehensive, research-based curriculum in a safe, nurturing, fun school environment. LCG is committed to transforming the child care industry, exceeding its partners' expectations, and enhancing the way children learn and grow every day. For more information, please visit www.learningcaregroup.com.

SOURCE Learning Care Group