Learning Content Providers Media Partners And Prositions Announce Plans To Merge Training Content Business Operations

With 92% of executives reporting that soft skills training is critical to their organization's success1 and 67% of employees currently polling as disengaged2, the importance of top quality, engaging training content delivered the way employees want to learn is of paramount importance to executives and learners.

"Merging Prositions' complementary content, technology and talent into Media Partners delivers great benefits for our customers," said John Hansen, CEO of Media Partners. "Our clients gain a strengthened, award-winning soft skills content library with thousands of new titles and an array of micro-learning videos. Prositions' mobile-first technology – DashTrain GO – also provides the mobile experience many of today's employees demand. Moreover, I'm excited to have Frank Russell, a seasoned market innovator, serve on our board as the new Vice Chairman of Media Partners."

"We're very excited to be joining forces with Media Partners," said Frank Russell CEO of Prositions. "John Hansen's vision of creating the highest quality training content with flexible delivery formats aligns perfectly with our strengths. When you combine both organization's capabilities, technologies, and talent it creates a real game changer for our industry."

Executives expect to close the merger within a few weeks.

About Media Partners:

Media Partners Corporation produces, curates and distributes compelling people skills training films and other captivating learning content. The company's award-winning films, such as "Give 'em the Pickle!" "How Was Your Day? Getting Real about Bias, Inclusion, Harassment and Bullying", "The Abilene Paradox", and "The Practical Coach", can help change behavior and result in engaged employees who are committed to their organization's success. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Bellevue, Wash, Media Partners' content is embraced by virtually every industry across 80 countries, and by large and small organizations. The company emphasizes soft skill training, including Customer Service, Leadership, Teamwork, and Respectful Workplace.

About Prositions

Prositions, Inc. is a leading provider of learning content and performance support libraries and offers a complete range of consulting, software, and service solutions. DashTrain, their new mobile-first application, contains thousands of micro-video and audio learning bites that enable organizations to give their employees instant access to the world's leading "how-to" business libraries and best-selling authors, anywhere and at anytime. For more information about Prositions, visit https://www.prositions.com

1 Global Human Capital Trends 2016, Deloitte, https://www2.deloitte.com/content/dam/Deloitte/global/Documents/HumanCapital/gx-dup-global-human-capital-trends-2016.pdf

2 State of the American Workplace 2017, Gallup, http://news.gallup.com/reports/199961/state-american-workplace-report-2017.aspx

