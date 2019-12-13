Learning Economy and Colorado Department of Higher Education Announce the Launch of Colorado Education Work Lab (C-Lab)

DENVER, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colorado Department of Higher Education (CDHE), in partnership with Learning Economy , is excited to announce the launch of the Colorado Education Work Lab (C-Lab) . This collaborative, future-focused, research-driven initiative aims to position Colorado as a national leader and model for 21st-century education and work infrastructure. C-Lab strives to address Governor Jared Polis' priority to ensure all Coloradans have access to opportunities for quality, life-long education connected to the future of work.

"We are incredibly excited about the Colorado Education Work Lab," said Chris Purifoy, CEO and Chairman of Learning Economy. "It represents a first-of-its-kind 'biodome' experiment, for blockchain and education, connecting the entire state into a decentralized 21st-century education and workplace infrastructure. It will provide a model for other states and nations. They say one pilot can change the world, and I would say the same for one C-Lab."

CDHE works with Colorado's colleges and universities to make higher education affordable, accessible and equitable for all. By exploring emerging technologies such as blockchains, the C-Lab will connect educators with technology experts to find solutions to longstanding challenges in education.

"We're excited to facilitate opportunities for educational innovation in our state," said Dr. Angie Paccione, executive director of CDHE. "Through the C-Lab collaboration, we are calling both educators and industry to action to help us meet our aggressive goals of increasing statewide educational attainment."

Next steps for the C-Lab include a convening of educators, innovators and interested stakeholders on Jan. 30, 2020. Visit this page for more details.

The Colorado Department of Higher Education's mission is to support students, advocate, and develop policies to maximize higher education opportunities for all. The C-Lab is an effort that directly supports Strategic Goal #4, which emphasizes innovation in education.

Learning Economy is a U.S. nonprofit with a mission to accelerate the world toward 21st-century education and workplace infrastructures, and to level the playing field and address inequity and disadvantage with student and employee-centric models.

