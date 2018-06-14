Learning Forward Executive Director Stephanie Hirsh Applauds Title IIA Full Funding in House FY19 Bill

"I am encouraged to see today's funding bill from the House with level funding for Title IIA of ESSA. Just three short months ago, on the heels of approving a two-year spending cap, both houses of Congress recognized the importance of investing in teachers and students by providing $2.1 billion in FY18 funding to this essential program. Today's bill demonstrates policymakers' commitment to sustaining this critical investment.

"Title IIA funds remain as essential as ever. These funds make it possible for educators in our most vulnerable schools and districts to access the resources and support they need to strengthen teaching and learning. Title IIA is crucial to providing sustained, classroom-focused professional development as redefined in ESSA to achieve ambitious outcomes for students.

"I applaud today's decision by the House and encourage the Senate to do the same as they consider next year's budget. I stand with Learning Forward's members and allies in continuing to advocate for Title IIA."

About Learning Forward

Learning Forward is a nonprofit, international membership association of learning educators committed to one vision in K–12 education: Excellent teaching and learning every day. To realize that vision, Learning Forward pursues its mission to build the capacity of leaders to establish and sustain highly effective professional learning. Information about membership, services, and products is available from www.learningforward.org.

