Learning Forward Selects Denise Glyn Borders as New Executive Director

"We welcome Denise Glyn Borders to Learning Forward," said Alan Ingram, past president of Learning Forward and chair of the executive director search committee. "Denise brings strategic leadership, strong research, and expertise from a range of sectors, in preK-12, government, academia, profit, and non-profit organizations. The board and I have every confidence that she will build on Learning Forward's amazing legacy to chart a course for growth and sustainability into the future as the organization celebrates its 50th anniversary," said Ingram.

"As a long-time follower of Learning Forward, I'm honored to have the opportunity to serve as the organization's next executive director," said Borders. "Learning Forward built the foundation for effective professional learning when it created the standards. I look forward to working with the Board of Trustees and Learning Forward staff and members to leverage that foundation while exploring new avenues to achieve the organization's vision for equity and excellence."

Most recently, Borders served as president of SRI Education, a division at SRI International, where she led three centers – Learning and Development, Technology and Learning, and Education Policy. Previously, Borders was senior vice president and director of the U.S. Education and Workforce Development Group at FHI 360, a global human development organization with an evidence-based research approach. Earlier, Borders was a senior vice president at AED (formerly the Academy for Educational Development), where she oversaw U.S. program operations in education, early childhood development, research and evaluation, and education policy and practice. She also served as president and CEO of The McKenzie Group. She served as associate director of the Office of Research, Evaluation, Assessment, and Professional Development for the Department of Defense Education Activity. She was also chief of Educational Accountability and Assistant Superintendent for Baltimore City Public Schools and a National/Federal Government Evaluation Consultant at CTB/McGraw-Hill Publishing. In addition, Borders has been a curriculum specialist, teacher supervisor, classroom teacher, and university lecturer. Borders currently serves on the Board of Trustees for Teachers College, Columbia University, and for AdvancED.

"I can't wait for Learning Forward's members and stakeholders to meet Denise," said Learning Forward President Leigh Wall. "They will appreciate so much the insights and passion that she will harness to advance Learning Forward's vision," said Wall.

Learning Forward's outgoing executive director Stephanie Hirsh will support Borders through a brief transition before leaving the organization as a full-time staff member at the end of June 2019.

Learning Forward serves more than 11,000 members with exclusive benefits and reaches more than 40,000 stakeholders through its regular communications. With strategic priorities that focus on standards and research, leadership and practice, and policy and advocacy, Learning Forward advances the broader education field's understanding of the elements of effective professional learning as well as its impact on practice and outcomes. The organization helps education leaders build knowledge, skills, and systems to improve teaching and learning through conferences, publications, learning networks, and consulting services.

The decision to hire Borders comes after an intensive seven-month nationwide search led by McIntyre Executive Search.

