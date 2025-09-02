Learning Genie's Agentic AI Curriculum Tool Achieves ESSA Tier 3 Promising Evidence

Learning Genie

Sep 02, 2025, 11:00 ET

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Genie announced today that Curriculum Genie, its groundbreaking agentic AI curriculum planning tool, has achieved Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) Tier 3 Promising Evidence through a quasi-experimental study of 400+ students conducted by Johns Hopkins University, Center for Research and Reform in Education. This designation confirms Curriculum Genie's quality as instructional material across grades PreK–12.

The recognition comes on the heels of Curriculum Genie being named a Best of Show winner at ISTELive 25 by Tech & Learning.

Watch the Curriculum Genie overview video: https://tinyurl.com/CurriculumGenieAI

Transforming Curriculum Planning with Agentic AI

Curriculum Genie is an agentic AI that manages multiple school district priorities simultaneously across the entire curriculum planning process. It is widely used to design and adapt units into cross-disciplinary learning experiences, integrate learner profiles or Portrait of a Graduate frameworks, and localize content to reflect the unique culture and needs of each community. At its core, the tool is built to maximize student engagement and actively involve learners in the co-design of their educational journey.

The Johns Hopkins study found:

  • Positive impacts on language and literacy, math, and social-emotional development
  • Teachers overwhelmingly reported Curriculum Genie improved lesson planning efficiency, assessments, and student engagement
  • Evidence of benefits for students with IEPs and 504 Plans in math, while highlighting the need for continued longitudinal research

Read the full ESSA Tier 3 Report: https://tinyurl.com/ESSATier3Report

Built-In Formative Assessment Tools

Each lesson includes formative assessments aligned to state standards, adjustable by Depth of Knowledge (DOK) levels. Curriculum Genie also integrates with EduProtocols, providing activity templates that keep students engaged and serve as formative checks for understanding.

"Achieving ESSA Tier 3 Promising Evidence marks a major milestone for advancing high-quality instructional materials powered by AI," said Dr. Gene Shi, CEO of Learning Genie. "As an agentic AI, Curriculum Genie goes beyond assisting teachers—it serves as a trusted partner, ensuring inclusivity, fostering student engagement and agency, and maintaining true fidelity to state standards."

About Curriculum Genie

Curriculum Genie is an AI Curriculum Agent offered by Learning Genie Inc.

For more information, visit: https://www.learning-genie.com/agentic-ai-curriculum-essa-evidence

Get started with a free account today and see how easy lesson planning can be.

SOURCE Learning Genie

