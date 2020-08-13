Learning How to Learn is Your Best Long-Term Investment

SOUTHINGTON, Conn., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning how to learn effectively is your best investment that can pay immediate returns and countless financial and personal dividends down the road for your entire life.

"In all your years of school, did you ever take a class that taught you how to be successful in school?" said Onyx Learner Academy founder Christopher Kelly. "I have yet to receive a 'yes' to this question, and the same holds true for me." The Onyx Learner Academy program contains 23 units and is the length of an American Ivy League university certificate program. Onyx Learner Academy doesn't feel like a chore. It's written in a academic conversational style with embedded YouTube videos. It also has interactive graphics with a 60-page guidebook to supplement learning.

But these vital skills are important for your success and everything you do in life. It's especially useful for first-year university students who have no idea how to study effectively. It could save them time and lower stress.

Drawing from his experiences with online learning, Kelly has developed the first online course that teaches you how to learn effectively for the rest of your life through self-determined learning.

"With self-determined learning, you can learn on your own and select which topics you want to learn, know how to construct a learning plan that works best for you, execute that plan, and then maximize the results for future real-world growth," said Kelly.

The reason that a lot of online programs have completion rates of only about 20 percent is because they don't know how to create learning experiences oriented towards self-determined learners.

Kelly is a doctorial candidate and taught in China for four years before returning to the U.S. because of the pandemic. During his return he created the course.

His course takes about 24 hours of dedicated studying time to complete. It's designed to be completed within two months if you spend an hour three times a week at it. It starts by teaching what is self-directed and self-determined learning.

"It then progresses through the habits of successful life-long learners, introduces you to the Onyx way of personal curriculum development and systematic studying, and then presents you with ways to start becoming a lifelong learner," said Kelly.

"I would argue from my personal opinion and evaluation as an expert in my field that it is the best $100 anyone can spend for themselves anywhere," said Kelly.

To top it off for $100, students have access to the course for the rest of the lives.

A lot of university students believe the more time they spend studying the better their grades. But that's not necessarily true. Studies have found that students absorb most of their material in the first 25 minutes. After that they just stare into a blank page without learning anything.

The good news is that you can simply get up and take a five-minute break to refresh your mind and hit the books again. The course teaches other skills for fast learning.

Education is currently going through a transformation. It started with the Education 1.0 phase what most people know about schools with white and black boards, in-person training, etc. We're currently in the Education 2.0 stage using tools such as Zoom and learning management systems for learning.

"Education 3.0 will create a substantial change with self-determined learning from The Onyx Learner Academy," said Kelly.

