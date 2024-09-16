Learning Lab Wichita opens, launching a new era of K-12 education innovation

"Everyone deserves the chance to explore how their unique talents can make a difference, leading to a fulfilling life," said Kylie Stupka, vice president of strategic initiatives at Stand Together. "Learning Lab Wichita demonstrates what's possible when a community comes together to tackle challenges and reimagine education. Whether through homeschooling, microschools, or public schools, this Lab offers tailored education models that ignite students' interests and help them reach their full potential. Stand Together is excited to support this initiative, which backs education entrepreneurs creating new opportunities for Wichita's families."

Learning Lab Wichita hosts four distinct, individualized school models under one roof: Khan Lab School Wichita, education entrepreneur Sal Khan's inaugural expansion school; Guiding Light Academy, a hybrid online and in-person model in partnership with Buhler Public Schools; Wichita Independent Secular Educators, a homeschool group; and Wichita Public Schools Creative Minds vertical classroom.

"Learning Lab Wichita is the perfect home for Creative Minds because it embodies the spirit of innovation and collaboration that is at the heart of 21st-century education," said Robert Dickson, Chief Information Officer at Wichita Public Schools. "Being located within Learning Lab Wichita allows Creative Minds to tap into a vibrant ecosystem of resources, from cutting-edge technology to a community of forward-thinking educators and learners. This unique setting enables Wichita Public Schools to pilot a groundbreaking vertical classroom, where K-6 students learn together in one dynamic environment. This approach not only maximizes innovation but also fosters critical thinking and creativity, equipping our students with the skills they need for future success."

Learning Lab also offers monthly membership plans to innovative educators, education entrepreneurs, community partners, and families and learners who are engaged in creative learning models.

Additionally, Learning Lab partners with education innovators to provide a robust calendar of programming for area K-12 learners and educators.

"Having a space that is dedicated to different teaching styles and learning styles – it truly allows for creating individualized experiences, learning and opportunities for kids to just be themselves and engage in activities that mirror who they are," said Kyle Ellison, founding director of Khan Lab School Wichita. "The result is kids who are happy, successful and fulfilled."

Learning Lab Wichita's state-of-the-art design features an open floor plan, flexible furniture and specialty spaces like a makerspace, digital studio and podcast studio, all equipped with the tools and materials necessary for K-12 learners to explore their talents and interests.

Lonnie Morford said his 9-year-old son was outpacing his classmates academically, and attending school inside Learning Lab has allowed the child to pursue his own learning interests.

"Learning Lab is not just four walls and a bunch of desks," Morford said. "It provides interesting places to sit, quiet places to study, natural lighting, color. It means students aren't cramped with their own thoughts and have easy access to inputs for thinking and learning."

Lydia Hampton, managing director of Learning Lab Wichita, said the positive community response has exceeded expectations.

"With the variety of educational options housed here, we are demonstrating that personalized learning for every student is achievable," Hampton said. "When education is tailored to the individual, children flourish."

Learning Lab Wichita is a collaborative hub and co-learning space dedicated to transforming K-12 education through student-driven learning models, innovative education solutions and community collaboration. Located in Wichita's historic Union Station, Learning Lab Wichita is a vibrant community of educators and families who recognize the transformative power and boundless potential of personalized learning for K-12 students. Learning Lab empowers innovative educators to create groundbreaking approaches to education as unique as the learners they serve. Learn more at www.golearninglab.org.

SOURCE Learning Lab Wichita