Learning Management System (LMS) Global Market Report 2022: Artificial Intelligence Presents Exciting Development Areas

The global learning management system (LMS) market is expected to grow from $13.46 billion in 2021 to $15.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The market is expected to reach $29.35 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.8%.



The main types of components in learning management system (LMS) are solutions and services. Learning management system (LMS) services include strategy development, design, development, and support, which are enabled and used as needed by the LMS. The different delivery modes include distance learning, instructure LED training, blended training and is deployed in various modes such as cloud, on-premises. It is implemented in several verticals such as academic and corporate.



North America was the largest region in the learning management system market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The use of artificial intelligence is a key trend gaining the popularity in the learning management system (LMS) market. Artificial intelligence provides various advantages to the various learning management systems by facilitating a forward-thinking approach to the team member learning experience. A specific set of algorithms is used by an AI based learning platform to learn and make predictions on data. For instance, in January 2021, Syndicate Learning Group, an India based software company announced the launch of most advanced Artificial Intelligence driven Learning Management System. This LMS has a capability to replace most Legacy LMS by bringing in technology features.



The increasing adoption of e-learning is expected to drive the growth of learning management system (LMS) market in the coming years. E-learning is a learning approach that is based on formalised instruction but uses digital tools. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, many schools, colleges, and universities were forced to close in order to contain the virus.

As a result, education systems embraced e-learning to assist students study from a distance during the epidemic. For instance, according to the Online Learning Statistics report in 2021, mobile e-learning reached $38 billion in 2020 and e-learning platform has been used by 80% of businesses and 50% of institutional students. Therefore, the increasing adoption of e-learning propels the growth of learning management system (LMS) market.

