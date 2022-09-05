Learning Management System Market Report by Technavio predicts USD 27.98 Bn growth -- Driven by the adoption of NGDLE in the academic sector

Sep 05, 2022, 02:15 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The learning management system market has grown substantially over the years. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has tracked the recent trends and developments in the learning management system market. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.
The report on the learning management system market by Technavio expects the market size to increase at a CAGR of 20.19% and register an incremental growth of USD 27.98 billion between 2020 and 2025. However, the growth forecast could be missed with the market growing slower than expected if the following factors come into play: interoperability issues and an increase in the number of open-source LMS.
According to Technavio, the growth of the market is primarily driven by the adoption of NGDLE in the academic sector.
Educational institutions and corporate organizations are increasingly opting for a next-generation digital learning environment (NGDLE). It helps organizations develop effective learning programs. Thus, resulting in high efficiency in executing tasks and better retention rates of employees. In educational institutions, it supports the transitioning from the transmission model of education to one built on concepts such as active learning, personalization, hybrid course designs, and new directions for measuring degree progress. These factors are increasing the adoption of NGDLE, thereby driving the growth of the market.
"Facilitated centralized learning and upgrade in learning processes will further accelerate the growth of the market," says an analyst at Technavio.
The market structure is fragmented in nature. The market consists of many regional and international players. The vendors compete on price and features to differentiate their products. As of now, the market in focus is in the initial stage, which moderates the threat of rivalry. The competition is expected to intensify during the forecast period as there are many unexplored regions such as MEA and APAC, where vendors are expected to increase their presence. This rivalry will be further intensified by an influx of new vendors and the availability of open-source platforms and tools in the market. Therefore, the threat of rivalry will be high during the forecast period.
The report breaks down the market into the following segments:
- End-user: academic sector and corporate sector
- Deployment: on-premise and on-cloud
- Geography: North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
Based on the end-user, the academic sector segment is expected to create more revenue in the market. The segment is driven by the rising popularity of online learning and the increase in the number of universities providing online learning.
Similarly, by deployment, the on-premise LMS market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. The major factor driving the growth of the segment is the enhanced security provided by on-premise LMS software.
In terms of region, North America will emerge as the dominant region, occupying 35% of the global market share. The regional market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for LMS from corporate organizations.
The complete report on the global learning management system market offers detailed insights on the potential business segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period. Before making the purchase, we recommend reading our Sample PDF Report.
The learning management system market report answers questions such as:
- Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?
- What was the market size in 2020 and the forecast for the learning management system market through 2025?
- Which are the best product segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?
- What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the learning management system market?
- What are the inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the learning management system market growth?
- What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the learning management system market?
|
Learning Management System Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.19%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 27.98 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
19.75
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Blackboard Inc., Clearlake Capital Group L.P., D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Instructure Inc., Oracle Corp., Pearson Plc, PowerSchool Group LLC, SAP SE, and Workday Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Academic sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Corporate sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- On-cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Blackboard Inc.
- Clearlake Capital Group L.P.
- D2L Corp.
- Docebo Inc.
- Instructure Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- Pearson Plc
- PowerSchool Group LLC
- SAP SE
- Workday Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Share this article