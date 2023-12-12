Learning management system market size to grow by USD 44.97 billion between 2022 and 2027 | The increasing popularity of cloud-based LMS is the major market trend - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

12 Dec, 2023, 03:15 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The learning management system market is set to grow by USD 44.97 billion from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 20.85% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The increasing popularity of cloud-based LMS is the primary trend driving the learning management system market growth. With the advent of advanced technology, the adoption of cloud-based LMS has increased. As a result, many traditional LMS providers are moving to cloud-based LMS. Cloud-based LMS eliminates the need to deploy servers on the organization's premises and is typically hosted on the LMS provider's servers. Purchasing a cloud-based LMS is typically subscription-based, resulting in low upfront costs. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period. Here is an exclusive report talking about market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report 

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Learning Management System Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Learning Management System Market 2023-2027

Learning Management System Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Driver:

The market is driven by the adoption of NGDLE in the academic sector. NGDLE helps organizations design effective learning programs to perform tasks more efficiently and increase employee retention. An LMS provides an intensive learning environment and also helps support educational models in schools, colleges, and corporate offices. The use of LMS has gained traction in the higher education and K-12 sectors, as it supports the transition from the transmission model of education to one built on concepts such as active learning, personalization, hybrid course designs, and new directions for measuring the degree of progress. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Challenge:

An increase in the number of open-source LMS may impede the learning management system market growth. Open-source LMS solutions are experiencing strong growth in the global LMS market. In contrast to traditional LMS, the adoption of open-source LMS is increasing in academia, especially in higher education. Due to increased adoption, the market has various LMS vendors offering open-source platforms to end users. Such factors will hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Learning Management System Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is segmented by end-user (academic and corporate), deployment (on-premise and on-cloud), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market growth will be significant in the academic segment during the forecast period. In the academic sector, the higher education segment contributes the highest revenue to the market. The analytics and reporting features of LMS allow teachers to gain a holistic and detailed view of students' progress in their respective subjects and develop personalized learning paths for them. This is creating a demand for LMS in the higher education segment, which is expected to remain steady during the forecast period. 

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters - View a Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

The global LMS market is fragmented, with many local and international players. Vendors operating in the market offer differentiated products in terms of deployment and software features. They are developing software solutions that can be accessed on-premises or on the cloud. Many international vendors are diversifying their portfolios to enter the global LMS market. These companies have well-established economies of scale and financial strength and attract customers with flexible software pricing, depending on the number of students. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

  • Adrenalin eSystems Ltd.: The company offers learning management systems such as Adrenalin Learning Management System.
  • Blackboard Inc.: The company offers learning management systems such as Blackboard Learn.
  • Classe365: The company offers learning management systems such as Classe365 LMS.
  • Clearlake Capital Group L.P.: The company offers learning management systems such as Cornerstone LMS software.
  • D2L Corp.
  • Degreed Inc.
  • Docebo Inc.
  • Epignosis
  • GENTLAB S.R.L
  • Instructure Holdings Inc.
  • Looop Online Ltd.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • Pearson Plc
  • PowerSchool Holdings Inc.
  • SAP SE

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy
  • Analyzes competitor's offerings
  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Related Reports:

  • The corporate blended learning market size is expected to increase by USD 36,284.86 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 12.68%.
  • The e-learning market size is expected to increase by USD 1.72 trillion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.35%.

TOC

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Size
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by End-user
  7. market Segmentation by Deployment
  8. Customer Landscape
  9. Geographic Landscape
  10. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
  11. Company Landscape
  12. Company Analysis
  13. Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Gene therapy market size to grow by USD 4,613.9 million from 2022 to 2027 | North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth - Technavio

Gene therapy market size to grow by USD 4,613.9 million from 2022 to 2027 | North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth - Technavio

Technavio categorizes the global gene therapy market size as estimated to increase by USD 4,613.9 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth...
Industrial Hose Market to grow at a USD 2592.01 million from 2022 to 2027, The increasing demand for hydraulic rubber hoses in the agricultural sector is a leading trend - Technavio

Industrial Hose Market to grow at a USD 2592.01 million from 2022 to 2027, The increasing demand for hydraulic rubber hoses in the agricultural sector is a leading trend - Technavio

According to Technavio, the global industrial hose market size is estimated to grow by USD 2592.01 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.