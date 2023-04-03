Learning Management System Market size to grow by USD 44,978.02 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by the adoption of NGDLE in the academic sector - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The learning management system market is set to grow by USD 44,978.02 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 20.85% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of NGDLE in the academic sector. NGDLE helps organizations design effective learning programs to perform tasks more efficiently and increase employee retention. An LMS provides an intensive learning environment and also helps support educational models in schools, colleges, and corporate offices. The use of LMS has gained traction in the higher education and K-12 sectors, as it supports the transition from the transmission model of education to one built on concepts such as active learning, personalization, hybrid course designs, and new directions for measuring the degree of progress. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period. Here is an exclusive report talking about market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Learning Management System Market 2023-2027

The learning management system market covers the following areas:

Learning Management System Market Sizing

Learning Management System Market Forecast

Learning Management System Market Analysis

Learning Management System Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Trend:

The increasing popularity of cloud-based LMS is the primary trend driving the learning management system market growth. With the advent of advanced technology, the adoption of cloud-based LMS has increased. As a result, many traditional LMS providers are moving to cloud-based LMS. Cloud-based LMS eliminates the need to deploy servers on the organization's premises and is typically hosted on the LMS provider's servers. Purchasing a cloud-based LMS is typically subscription-based, resulting in low upfront costs. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Challenge:

An increase in the number of open-source LMS may impede the learning management system market growth. Open-source LMS solutions are experiencing strong growth in the global LMS market. In contrast to traditional LMS, the adoption of open-source LMS is increasing in academia, especially in higher education. Due to increased adoption, the market has various LMS vendors offering open-source platforms to end users. Such factors will hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Learning Management System Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is segmented by end-user (academic and corporate), deployment (on-premise and on-cloud), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market growth will be significant in the academic segment during the forecast period. In the academic sector, the higher education segment contributes the highest revenue to the market. The analytics and reporting features of LMS allow teachers to gain a holistic and detailed view of students' progress in their respective subjects and develop personalized learning paths for them. This is creating a demand for LMS in the higher education segment, which is expected to remain steady during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters - View a Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

The global LMS market is fragmented, with many local and international players. Vendors operating in the market offer differentiated products in terms of deployment and software features. They are developing software solutions that can be accessed on-premises or on the cloud. Many international vendors are diversifying their portfolios to enter the global LMS market. These companies have well-established economies of scale and financial strength and attract customers with flexible software pricing, depending on the number of students. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Adrenalin eSystems Ltd.: The company offers learning management systems such as Adrenalin Learning Management System.

The company offers learning management systems such as Adrenalin Learning Management System. Blackboard Inc.: The company offers learning management systems such as Blackboard Learn.

The company offers learning management systems such as Blackboard Learn. Classe365: The company offers learning management systems such as Classe365 LMS.

The company offers learning management systems such as Classe365 LMS. Clearlake Capital Group L.P.: The company offers learning management systems such as Cornerstone LMS software.

The company offers learning management systems such as Cornerstone LMS software. D2L Corp.

Degreed Inc.

Docebo Inc.

Epignosis

GENTLAB S.R.L

Instructure Holdings Inc.

Looop Online Ltd.

Oracle Corp.

Pearson Plc

PowerSchool Holdings Inc.

SAP SE

Learning Management System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 44,978.02 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.21 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adrenalin eSystems Ltd., Blackboard Inc., Classe365, Clearlake Capital Group L.P., D2L Corp., Degreed Inc., Docebo Inc., Epignosis, GENTLAB S.R.L, Instructure Holdings Inc., Looop Online Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pearson Plc, PowerSchool Holdings Inc., SAP SE, Skillsoft Corp., Tovuti Inc., Violet InfoSystems Pvt. Ltd, Workday Inc., and Xperiencify LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

