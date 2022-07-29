Learning Management Systems Market Value for Higher Education is Set to Grow by USD 5.42 Billion, Progressing at a CAGR of 22.75% from 2021 to 2026

Learning Management Systems Market for Higher Education Overview

LMS is a software application that enables the documentation, administration, tracking, reporting, and delivery of educational courses or training programs. It is also used to monitor the learner's progress so that actions can be taken accordingly. Streamlining of the learning process, the need for cost-effective, centralized learning solutions, and rising emphasis on aspects such as personalized learning and formative assessments have paved the way for higher penetration of LMS in the academic segment.

Vendor Insights

The learning management systems market for higher education report offers information on several market vendors, including Adobe Inc., AlphaLearn, Blackboard Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Epignosis, Instructure Inc., International Business Machines Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Jzero Solutions Ltd., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Oracle Corp., Paradiso Solutions, PowerSchool Holdings Inc., SAP SE, Byteparity Technologies LLP, and Kochar Infotech Ltd among others. Moreover, the market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Blackboard Inc. - The company offers learning management systems that work alongside by helping to leverage innovative technologies and services which include student retention to brand reputation management.

D2L Corp. - The company offers learning management systems that provides people with virtual and in-person instructor-led training sessions, eLearning, and playlists that work for organizations of all sizes.

Docebo Inc. - The company offers learning management systems that provides highly configurable interfaces that let the user define graphical navigation where users can set up an interface that meets their individual needs.

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

By Deployment (on-cloud and on-premise)

The learning management systems market share growth for higher education by the on-cloud segment will be significant during the forecast period.



The major factors driving the growth of the segment include the enhanced accessibility of the software.



The cloud-based LMS model used in higher education is generally subscription-based, where the pricing model can be of two types, namely pay-per-user or pay-per-use.

By Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

The 30% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for learning management systems for higher education in APAC.



Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.



North America is another region showing major market growth. The LMS market for higher education in North America is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing demand for LMS from colleges and universities.

Key Learning Management Systems Market for Higher Education Drivers:

Adoption of LMS facilitates centralized learning



Rising number of strategic partnerships and developments



Rising demand for efficient and accessible learning

Premium Learning Management Systems Market for Higher Education Trends:

Rising popularity of cloud-based LMS



Increased emphasis on personalized learning



Increasing trend of multichannel learning

Major Learning Management Systems Market for Higher Education Challenges:

Rising adoption of open-source LMS



Lack of control over the learning process



Need for multi-language support

Learning Management Systems Market for Higher Education Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.75% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 5.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., AlphaLearn, Blackboard Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Epignosis, Instructure Inc., International Business Machines Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Jzero Solutions Ltd., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Oracle Corp., Paradiso Solutions, PowerSchool Holdings Inc., SAP SE, Byteparity Technologies LLP, and Kochar Infotech Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

5.3 On-cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on On-cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on On-cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on On-cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on On-cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Blackboard Inc.

Exhibit 89: Blackboard Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Blackboard Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Blackboard Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Exhibit 92: Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 D2L Corp.

Exhibit 95: D2L Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 96: D2L Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: D2L Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 98: D2L Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 Epignosis

Exhibit 99: Epignosis - Overview



Exhibit 100: Epignosis - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Epignosis - Key offerings

10.7 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 102: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 103: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 John Wiley and Sons Inc.

Exhibit 106: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Jzero Solutions Ltd.

Exhibit 110: Jzero Solutions Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Jzero Solutions Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Jzero Solutions Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 113: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Paradiso Solutions

Exhibit 118: Paradiso Solutions - Overview



Exhibit 119: Paradiso Solutions - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Paradiso Solutions - Key offerings

10.12 SAP SE

Exhibit 121: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 122: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 123: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 124: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: SAP SE - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

