Learning Pool named Strategic Leader for third year on Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning 2023

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Pool, the global provider of corporate learning solutions that deliver extraordinary outcomes, has held its position as a Strategic Leader on the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning 2023.

The second of two five-dimensional models analyzing the learning technologies market published annually by Fosway Group, the 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning assesses the relative positions of solutions and providers across the digital learning market, with a focus on solutions that provide content, services, and resources. Strategic Leaders are categorized as providing a rich suite of capabilities across a broad scope of features that meet the needs of complex enterprise-scale customers.

Learning Pool creates learning experiences that deliver extraordinary outcomes for workplaces investing in the performance and skills of their people. Supporting thousands of global businesses, the Learning Pool Platform combines the best in learning management, adaptive content and reporting analytics, existing as a complete learning ecosystem that adapts to any learning scenario and provides actionable insight on every learner's performance.

"Learning teams are under increasing pressure to deliver on skills," said David Wilson, CEO, Fosway Group. "As a Strategic Leader on the 2023 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning, Learning Pool continues to innovate its offering around skills and providing customers with the skills capability they need to support business transformation."

This position as a Strategic Leader on the 2023 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning, recognizes Learning Pool's continued efforts to deliver innovation in learning and customer satisfaction as it supports global customers to prepare for whatever the future may bring.

Earlier this year, Learning Pool advanced its position on the 2023 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems to Core Leader, acknowledging the company's rapid growth in the area of skills development. In 2022, Learning Pool added a leading-edge skills management capability through the acquisition of Swiss-based People-Analytix. This has cemented the company's commitment to helping organizations develop a workforce with a strong set of skills that can be deployed in a range of situations. Learning Pool's CEO, Ben Betts also commented: "Cultivating our reputation as a strategic leader in the industry has been a top priority for our team, and we are thrilled to see that effort reflected in our continued position on the grid. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees, and we remain committed to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to our clients." You can find out more about the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning here. About Learning Pool Learning Pool creates learning experiences that deliver extraordinary outcomes for workplaces investing in the performance and skills of their people. Supporting thousands of businesses investing in learning experiences for their global learners, Learning Pool's innovative AI learning platforms and skills solutions, combine integrated technology and adaptive content to produce actionable insight on every learner's performance.

Its world-class customer experience makes sure clients can harness its unique ability to produce a highly skilled workforce, new competitive advantages, and an organization prepared for whatever the future might bring.

Wherever you find ambitious workplaces investing in their people, you'll find Learning Pool.

About the Fosway 9-Grid™

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR Industry Analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organizations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 organisations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell and Vodafone.

Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group's research and services.

