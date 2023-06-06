Learning Pool Named 'Top Custom Content Development Company' 2023 by Training Industry

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Pool, the global provider of corporate learning solutions with extraordinary outcomes, has been named as one of Training Industry's 'Top Custom Content Development Companies' for 2023.

Recognition as a 'Top Custom Content Development Company' is an improvement on Learning Pool's previous status as a 'Custom Content Development Company to Watch' which it held for the previous two years. This award is acknowledgment of Learning Pool's efforts to create bespoke e-learning with compelling instructional design, underpinned by proven learning theory.

Most recently, Learning Pool partnered with Lidl GB to develop its 'Shift Manager Training' program: a blended learning program aimed at helping Lidl employees take the next step in their careers. Not only does this project have a projected cost saving of £2.5m, it is also the winner of the Gold award for 'External Learning Solution of the Year' at The Learning Awards 2023.

Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Its 'Top Custom Content Development Companies' list is based on a thorough analysis of the capabilities, experience and expertise of custom content development providers.

Training Industry monitors the training marketplace looking for the best providers of custom content development that offer a breadth of capabilities and services. Vendors that feature both on the main 'Top Custom Content Development Companies' list and the 'Companies to Watch' list are recognized for their ability to develop multiple types of learning content and for offering a variety of content development services.

Selection of this year's 'Top Custom Content Development Companies' list was based on the following criteria: breadth and quality of content developed/services offered; industry visibility, innovation and impact in the learning services training market; client representation; business performance and growth.

"This year's selections for our Top Custom Content Development Companies list offer quality customized training across a wide range of subject areas, topics and industries, as well as a range of custom services and processes," said Jessica Schue, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. "These organizations offer high-quality instructional and curriculum designs to increase learner engagement while at the same time bringing in tools, features and processes to help solve the needs of their clients."

About Learning Pool

Learning Pool creates learning experiences that deliver extraordinary outcomes for workplaces investing in the performance and skills of their people. Supporting thousands of businesses investing in learning experiences for their global learners, Learning Pool's innovative AI learning platforms and skills solutions, combine integrated technology and adaptive content to produce actionable insight on every learner's performance.

Its world-class customer experience makes sure clients can harness its unique ability to produce a highly skilled workforce, new competitive advantages, and an organization prepared for whatever the future might bring.

Wherever you find ambitious workplaces investing in their people, you'll find Learning Pool.

