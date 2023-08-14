Learning Pool publishes its Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance Impact Report following B-Corp accreditation

News provided by

Learning Pool

14 Aug, 2023, 09:27 ET

DERRY, Northern Ireland, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Pool, the leading global provider of corporate learning solutions that deliver extraordinary outcomes, has released its inaugural environmental, social and governance impact report for Fiscal Year 2023.

Following Learning Pool's certification as a B-Corp company in March 2023, the learning technologies company has published its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)  Impact Report outlining its FY23 performance on ESG objectives. The report highlights the company's ongoing ESG commitment informed by three key themes:

  • Commitment to our employees
  • Commitment to our communities
  • Commitment to transparency and accountability.

"The release of our FY 2023 ESG Report reflects our commitment to building a more sustainable future while delivering long-term value for our employees, customers, and third-party partners," said Harper Wells, CCO of Learning Pool. "It underscores that our success does not just lie in our financial profits, but also in our ability to do the right thing by  our stakeholders and in the communities where we live and work."

Highlights from Learning Pool's FY 2023 ESG Report:

Environmental

  • Partnering with One Tree Planted to donate 10,000 trees to the One Million Tree initiative
  • Conducting a carbon footprint assessment to identify target areas for improvement
  • Moving all UK office electricity usage to 100% renewable energy sources

Social

  • Creating free-for-everyone modules on topics such as mental health awareness, suicide prevention, and stress management
  • Conducting a pay equity analysis to ensure fair compensation
  • Offering dedicated annual volunteering days to every employee
  • Appointing executive sponsor to LP's DEI Group

Governance

  • Developing and deploying our inaugural Code of Business Conduct
  • Restructuring Data Security and Privacy function to provide better oversight of the evolving risk landscape
  • Prioritizing senior leadership composition, moving to a 50% gender balance

 Read Learning Pool's FY 2023 ESG Report here.

About Learning Pool

Learning Pool creates learning experiences that deliver extraordinary outcomes for workplaces investing in the performance and skills of their people. Supporting thousands of businesses investing in learning experiences for their global learners, Learning Pool's innovative AI learning platforms and skills solutions, combine integrated technology and adaptive content to produce actionable insight on every learner's performance.

Its world-class customer experience makes sure clients can harness its unique ability to produce a highly skilled workforce, new competitive advantages, and an organization prepared for whatever the future might bring.

Wherever you find ambitious workplaces investing in their people, you'll find Learning Pool.

SOURCE Learning Pool

