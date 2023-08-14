Learning Pool publishes its Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance Impact Report following B-Corp accreditation

DERRY, Northern Ireland, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Pool, the leading global provider of corporate learning solutions that deliver extraordinary outcomes, has released its inaugural environmental, social and governance impact report for Fiscal Year 2023.

Following Learning Pool's certification as a B-Corp company in March 2023, the learning technologies company has published its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Impact Report outlining its FY23 performance on ESG objectives. The report highlights the company's ongoing ESG commitment informed by three key themes:

Commitment to our employees

Commitment to our communities

Commitment to transparency and accountability.

"The release of our FY 2023 ESG Report reflects our commitment to building a more sustainable future while delivering long-term value for our employees, customers, and third-party partners," said Harper Wells, CCO of Learning Pool. "It underscores that our success does not just lie in our financial profits, but also in our ability to do the right thing by our stakeholders and in the communities where we live and work."

Highlights from Learning Pool's FY 2023 ESG Report:

Environmental

Partnering with One Tree Planted to donate 10,000 trees to the One Million Tree initiative

to donate 10,000 trees to the One Million Tree initiative Conducting a carbon footprint assessment to identify target areas for improvement

Moving all UK office electricity usage to 100% renewable energy sources

Social

Creating free-for-everyone modules on topics such as mental health awareness, suicide prevention, and stress management

on topics such as mental health awareness, suicide prevention, and stress management Conducting a pay equity analysis to ensure fair compensation

Offering dedicated annual volunteering days to every employee

Appointing executive sponsor to LP's DEI Group

Governance

Developing and deploying our inaugural Code of Business Conduct

Restructuring Data Security and Privacy function to provide better oversight of the evolving risk landscape

Prioritizing senior leadership composition, moving to a 50% gender balance

Read Learning Pool's FY 2023 ESG Report here .

